High school sports roundup: Dec. 12, 2024

Boys Wrestling
Marysville Getchell defeated Meadowdale 60-22
106- Julius Ruiz (MG) won by forfeit
113- Brock Brower (MG) won by forfeit
120- Melyk Valencia (Me) pinned Gabriel Stamati (MG) 0:43
126- Lukah Washburn (Me) major decision over Kai Osthus (MG) 11-0
132- Hector Castro (Me) pinned Jayden Valencia Silva (MG) 1:06
138- Jacob Hoot (MG) pinned Miguel Garcia (Me) 4:30
144- James Murillo (MG) won by forfeit
150- Logan Gollier (MG) pinned Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee (Me) 3:10
157- Richard Luboya (MG) won by forfeit
165- Lyhr Peterson (MG) pinned Brandon Shaw (Me) 2:40
175- Jamier Perry (Me) pinned Colby Price (MG) 0:15
190- Tristan Ustler (MG) pinned William Brundage (Me) 1:03
215- Nolan Farley (MG) pinned Michael Gay (Me) 3:44
285- Jaden Phillips (MG) pinned Jaxon Hulbert (Me) 1:03
Meadowdale vs Jackson
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: Arlington tournament; Saturday, Dec. 14; 10 a.m. at Arlington High School
Lynnwood vs Mariner
Lynnwood vs Stanwood
No results reported
Lynnwood next match: Lake Washington tournament; Saturday, Dec. 14; 9 a.m. at Lake Washington High School
Mountlake Terrace vs Kamiak
Mountlake Terrace vs Monroe
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: Gator Dual Tournament; Saturday December 14; 9:00 a.m. at Decatur High School
Girls Wrestling
Lynnwood, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Mountlake Terrace, Stanwood
No results reported
Lynnwood next match: Archbishop Murphy, Cascade, Everett, Meadowdale and Shorewood; Thursday, Dec. 19; 6 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway, Glacier Peak and Monroe; Thursday, Dec. 19; 6 p.m. at Monroe High School
Boys Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 53-52
Scoring by quarter:
Kamiak 10-10-15-17
Meadowdale 10-14-17-12
Meadowdale individual scoring:
Natnael Ghirmay 12, Nolan Lee 11, Khalil Botley 9, Noah Million 8, Payton Hernandez 5, Marley Miller 4, Adam Desta 2, Orion Ezeonwuka 2
Kamiak individual scoring:
Aaron Pierre 20, Grady Rohrich 17, Deyan Septimo Ruiz 6, Max Christiansen 5, Milad Hematian 4
Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Kamiak 2-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Dec. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys Swimming
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 107-59
Individual events:
200 yard freestyle:
1. Connor Smith (EW) 2:14.52
2. Lennox Norenberg (EW) 2:22.33
3. Marcus Meisner (M) 2:42.31
4. Augustine Guevara (M) 2:47.10
5. Thomas Stewart (M) 2:51.84
200 yard medley:
1. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:19.64
2. Austin Chiu (EW) 2:31.69
3. Jaiden Nguyen (M) 2:45.67
4. Abraham Ho (EW) 3:11.63
5. Saikou Darboe (M) 3:14.02
50 yard freestyle:
1. Teagan Donovan (M) 25.97
2. Marcel Rickman (EW) 26.55
3. Daniel Alvaerz Pentaleon (M) 28.32
4. Oliver Tetelepta (M) 28.87
5. Vaughn Yancey (EW) 30.57
100 yard butterfly:
1. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:05.12
2. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:06.23
3. Saikou Darboe (M) 1:34.96
100 yard freestyle:
1. Connor Smith (EW) 55.36
2. Austin Chiu (EW) 57.29
3. Eros Kraus (M) 1:07.10
4. Thomas Stewart (M) 1:10.38
5. Shane Lombos (M) 1:10.86
500 yard freestyle:
1. Lennox Norenberg (EW) 6:29.35
2. Kanai Zablan (EW) 7:04.02
3. Marcus Meisner (M) 7:59.04
4. Augustine Guevara (M) 8:03.87
100 yard backstroke:
1. Finn Angel (EW) 1:13.53
2. Daniel Alvaerz Pentaleon (M) 1:17.05
3. Oliver Tetelpta (M) 1:34.08
4. Arya Sehajpal (EW) 1:35.42
5. Boaz Lang (EW) 1:55.78
100 breaststroke:
1. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:17.50
2. Jaiden Nguyen (M) 1:20.99
3. Teagan Donovan (M) 1:23.21
4. Charles Ward (EW) 1:26.32
5. Jacob Volpe (EW) 1:36.17
Relay events:
200 yard medley:
1. Edmonds-Woodway (Connor Smith, Finn Angel, Luca Hooks, Marcel Rickman) 1:58.63
2. Edmonds-Woodway (Kanai Zablan, Lennox Norenberg, Austin Chiu, Abraham Ho) 1:58.95
3. Mariner (Daniel Alvaerz Pentaleon, Teagan Donovan, Jaiden Nguyen, Oliver Tetelepta) 2:12.01
200 freestyle:
1. Edmonds-Woodway (Austin Chiu, Patrick Kotwis, Connor Smith, Lennox Norenberg) 1:43.59
2. Edmonds-Woodway (Luca Hooks, Jacob Volpe, Kanai Zablan, Marcel Rickman) 1:51.98
3. Mariner (Teagan Donovan, Oliver Tetelepta, Shane Lombos, Thomas Stewart) 1:53.53
400 yard freestyle:
1. Edmonds-Woodway (Charles Ward, Finn Angel, Abraham Ho, Patrick Kotwis) 4:26.53
2. Mariner (Thomas Stewart, Saikou Darboe, Daniel Alvaerz Pentaleon, Jaiden Nguyen) 4:47.46
3. Mariner (Eros Kraus, Shane Lombos, Marcus Meisner, Augustine Guevara) 4:58.31
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Dual meet: Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Shorecrest
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 148-22
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 137-42
Individual events:
200 yard freestyle:
1. Colton Stoecker (SC) 1:47.57
2. Kason Kirkpatrick (SC) 1:49.54
3. Chase Arnold (SC) 1:59.40
4. Caleb Schnitzius (L) 2:03.14
5. Gabe Coxon (SC) 2:11.59
200 yard medley:
1. Ian Ha (SC) 2:15.23
2. Cole Bleeker (SC) 2:21.03
3. Max Hildebrandt (SC) 2:24.26
4. Trevor Donahue (L) 2:47.56
5. Adam Calkins (L) 2:50.85
50 yard freestyle:
1. Zander Muilenburg (SC) 23.32
2. Ian Reece (SC) 23.40
3. Dash Jackson (SC) 25.03
4. Matvei Suleimanov (M) 25.29
5. Ryan Tang (L) 25.36
100 yard freestyle:
1. Kason Kirkpatrick (SC) 55.22
2. Alex Lee (L) 59.79
3. Edison Phillips (SC) 1:00.40
4. Ian Ha (SC) 1:01.65
5. Gabe Coxon (SC) 1:08.33
100 yard freestyle:
1. Colton Stoecker (SC) 50.16
2. Sully Hass (SC) 55.72
3. Max Hildebrandt (SC) 57.79
4. Dominic Tran (L) 1:03.91
5. Adam Calkins (L) 1:07.90
500 yard freestyle:
1. Chase Arnold (SC) 5:28.39
2. Asher Juillerat (M) 6:21.79
3. Mark Lewis (SC) 6:35.99
4. Zane weber (SC) 6:37.70
5. Max Beer (SC) 6:52.94
Relay events:
200 yard medley:
1. Shorecrest (Danny Stephenson, Edison Phillips, Ian Reece, Ian Ha) 1:47.29
2. Lynnwood (Ryan Tang, Alex Lee, Caleb Schnitzius, Trevor Donahue) 1:49.98
3. Shorecrest (Deming Gates, Zane Weber, Zander Muilenburg, Dash Jackson) 1:51.11
4. Shorecrest (Lucas Jacks, Elliot Zlab, Evan Carpenter, Keegan Ellis) 2:06.56
5. Meadowdale (Kebron Kiros, Jerico Magat, Aaron Hurlbut, Matvei Suleimanov) 2:11.17
200 yard freestyle:
1. Shorecrest (Kason Kirkpatric, Dash Jackson, Edison Phillips, Deming Gates) 1:36.63
2. Shorecrest (Colton Stoecker, Cole Bleeker, Ian Ha, Max Hildebrandt) 1:36.88
3. Shorecrest (Michah Nambo, Keegan Ellis, Stephen Lai-Fook, Gabe Coxon) 2:00.02
4. Lynnwood (Dominic Tran, Jalen Brady, Nathan Doan, Adam Calkins) 2:00.78
5. Shorecrest (Anthony Lai-Fook, Tomas Hamai, Alek McCommas, Jude Brown) 2:02.85
400 yard freestyle:
1. Shorecrest (Ian Reece, Zander Muilenburg, Kason Kirkpatrick, Colton Stoecker) 3:20.74
2. Lynnwood (Alex Lee, Trevor Donahue, Ryan Tang, Caleb Schnitzius) 3:43.53
3. Shorecrest (Chase Arnold, Max Beer, Max Hildebrandt, Sully Hass) 3:49.02
4. Shorecrest (Thomas Wheatley, Mark Lewis, Gabe Coxon, Tomas Hamai) 3:58.26
5. Meadowdale (Matvei Suleimanov, Nolan Common, Asher Juillerat, Aaron Hurlbut) 4:08.73
Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson and Shorewood; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics (Mill Creek)
Meadowdale next meet: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 14; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
