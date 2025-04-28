High school sports roundup: April 26, 2025

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday April 28; 4:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 10-6
Kamiak offense highlights:
Gabriella Veighey: 3 or 4, 2B, R, 3 RBI
Emma Stansfield: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI
Synclair Mawudeku: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Abby McCorvey: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Ella Campbell: 2 for 4, 3B, 2 R, RBI
Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, 2 R
Audrey Sommer: 1 for 3, RBI
Noa Gillespie: 1 for 4, RBI
Helena Marsh: 1 for 3
Madeline Jones: 1 for 3
Records: Kamiak 11-4; Edmonds-Woodway 11-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Monday April 28; 4:00 p.m.
Track and Field
Mountlake Terrace Girls Win the Eason Invitational
The Mountlake Terrace Hawks Girls Track and Field team won the prestigious 35th Annual Eason Invitational at Snohomish High School on Saturday. The Eason featured over 90 schools and more than 1000 athletes from Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. Edmonds School District athletes from Mountlake Terrace and Meadowdale participated in the invitational.
Junior Brynlee Dubiel won two individual hurdle events with times of 14.79 in the 100-meter race and a 45.02 in the 300 meters. Both times are new school records. Dubiel also ran the first leg of the 4 x 100 relay race, helping Mountlake Terrace to a seventh-place finish (50.11) in that event along with teammates Allison Mervin, Haruna DiPippo and Taylor Williams.
Mervin, a junior, also placed in two jumping events, taking second place in the long jump with a distance of 17′ 11″ and fourth place in the triple jump with a 36′ 2.5″.
Other contributors to the Hawks victory included a second-place finish and new school record (10:28.97) by the 4 x 800-meter relay team of Sonita Chen, Mifa Tran, Cymmantha Erickson and Sadie Renick. Junior Sierra Swan had a second-place finish in the Javelin with a best throw of 116′ 11″.
Top girls team scores:
1. Mountlake Terrace 50.5
2. Tumwater 44
3. Mt. Si 37
4. Inglemoor 37
5. Issaquah 33.75
6. Adrienne Nelson 33
7. Anacortes 28
8. Snohomish 26
8. Skyline 26
10. Sehome 25.5
Top boys team scores:
1. Lake Washington 54
2. Kamiak 51.6
3. Tumwater 41
4. Glacier Peak 34
5. Liberty (Issaquah) 27.5
6. Redmond 26
T7. Anacortes 25
T7. Bremerton 25
9. Issaquah 24
T10. Bush 20
T10. Bellingham 20
