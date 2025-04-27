High school sports roundup: April 25, 2025

Boys Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 2-0

Meadowdale High School’s Dixon Morales (center) reaches out to block a kick by Shorecrest’s Yabets Hailemariam (7) in a Friday, April 25, 2025 boys soccer game. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
The Mavs’ Charles Obieze (9) drives the ball down the field.
Meadowdale’s Omar Touray (14) goes after the ball.
The Mavs’ Will Matrone (8) heads a pass to his teammate.

Meadowdale goals:

Will Matrone

C.J. Obieze

Meadowdale assists:

Dixon Morales (2)

Meadowdale combined shutout goalkeepers:

Christian Gonzales

Omar Touray

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-8-0, 2-10-1; Shorecrest 5-3-1, 7-4-2

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 29; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

Archbishop Murphy’s Zach Mohr (7) was called for tripping Mountlake Terrace’s Job Astudillo (9) during the first half of the Wildcats’ 2-0 victory Friday, April 25, 2025 at Archbishop Murphy High School. Mountlake Terrace’s Charles Bode (22) closes in. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Archbishop Murphy’s Corvan Lara (left) and Mountlake Terrace’s Tyler Lee fight for the ball in the first half Friday.
Mountlake Terrace sophomore defender Abdalaziz Alhaj Mussa (12) battles for possession Friday with Archbishop Murphy’s Kyler Phillips (2).
Mountlake Terrace’s Tanios Chalhoub (5) and Archbishop Murphy’s Ivan Juarez Oropeza (10) tussle.
Mountlake Terrace senior midfielder Nicholas Barushka (7) executes a header Friday in front of Archbishop Murphy’s Paul Holeman (22).

Archbishop Murphy goals:

Kyler Phillips

Zach Mohr

Archbishop Murphy assist:

Corvan Lara

Archbishop Murphy shutout goalkeeper:

Cameron Ilgenfritz

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-1-1, 10-1-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-6-2, 3-8-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 29; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lake Stevens 3-0

Read story here.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-4-2; Lake Stevens 11-1-0

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 13-0 (5 innings)

Starting pitcher Lukas Wanke improved his record to 5-0 on the season with a five-inning shutout as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 7-2 in Wesco 3A/2A South games with a 13-0 victory over the Lynnwood Royals.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Lukas Wanke: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Erik Alsdorf: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Toshi Gilginas: 2 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI, SF, SB

Jesus Andre Martinez: 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI, SB

Luke Boland: 2 for 3, 3B, R, 2 RBI

Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, 2 RBI

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 2, BB, RBI

Andrew Bau: BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Aksel Forseth: R

Kaden Thomas: R, SB

Lukas Wanke: HBP

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2, 12-6; Lynnwood 2-9, 3-15

Next game: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Everett 5-0

Meadowdale pitcher Tristan Dodds threw a four-hit complete game shutout as the Mavericks defeated the Everett Seagulls, 5-0.

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Tristan Dodds: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Vincent Pena: 2 for 4, RBI

Aaron Hurlbut: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R

Anthony Scholl: 1 for 2, BB, R

Andre Titus: 1 for 4, R, SB

Kealoha Kepo’o Sabate: 3 BB, R, RBI, 2 SB

Daniel Smith: 2 BB, 2 HBP, RBI

Caleb Braithwaite: BB RBI

Keegan Wright: 2 SB

Tristan Dodds: BB, HBP

Malcolm Smith: HBP

Records: Meadowdale 5-12; Everett 6-12

Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Monday, April 28; 7 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 4-2

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, 2 RBI

Cian Harney: 2 for 3, 2B, 2R

Nate Brown: 2 fo 3, 2B, RBI

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Jack Gripentrog: winning pitcher, 6 IP, 9 H, 0 BB, 12 K

Liam Moore: save, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-4, 8-9; Shorecrest 5-4, 11-6

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.

Softball

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 11-1

Monroe offense highlights:

Scarlett Nagy: 2 for 4, 3B, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI

Tenny Oylear: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, RBI

Sophia Jeske: 1 for 3, 3 R

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Zoe De Mello: 2 for 3, 3B, R

Records: Monroe 10-5; Meadowdale 5-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Lake Washington; Saturday, April 26; 1 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 14-3

Snohomish offense highlights:

Abby Edwards: 4 for 5, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI

Kamryn Best: 2 for 2, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Jordyn Stokes: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R

Bri Reyes: 2 for 4, 2B

Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3, R, SB

Brielle Contreras: 2 BB, R

Hailey Taron: 2 BB, RBI

Lily Brewer: BB, SB

Records: Snohomish 10-5; Mountlake Terrace 7-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.

