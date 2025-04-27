High school sports roundup: April 25, 2025

Boys Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 2-0

Meadowdale goals:

Will Matrone

C.J. Obieze

Meadowdale assists:

Dixon Morales (2)

Meadowdale combined shutout goalkeepers:

Christian Gonzales

Omar Touray

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-8-0, 2-10-1; Shorecrest 5-3-1, 7-4-2

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 29; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

Archbishop Murphy goals:

Kyler Phillips

Zach Mohr

Archbishop Murphy assist:

Corvan Lara

Archbishop Murphy shutout goalkeeper:

Cameron Ilgenfritz

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-1-1, 10-1-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-6-2, 3-8-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 29; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lake Stevens 3-0

Read story here.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-4-2; Lake Stevens 11-1-0

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 13-0 (5 innings)

Starting pitcher Lukas Wanke improved his record to 5-0 on the season with a five-inning shutout as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 7-2 in Wesco 3A/2A South games with a 13-0 victory over the Lynnwood Royals.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Lukas Wanke: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Erik Alsdorf: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Toshi Gilginas: 2 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI, SF, SB

Jesus Andre Martinez: 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI, SB

Luke Boland: 2 for 3, 3B, R, 2 RBI

Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, 2 RBI

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 2, BB, RBI

Andrew Bau: BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Aksel Forseth: R

Kaden Thomas: R, SB

Lukas Wanke: HBP

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2, 12-6; Lynnwood 2-9, 3-15

Next game: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Everett 5-0

Meadowdale pitcher Tristan Dodds threw a four-hit complete game shutout as the Mavericks defeated the Everett Seagulls, 5-0.

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Tristan Dodds: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Vincent Pena: 2 for 4, RBI

Aaron Hurlbut: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R

Anthony Scholl: 1 for 2, BB, R

Andre Titus: 1 for 4, R, SB

Kealoha Kepo’o Sabate: 3 BB, R, RBI, 2 SB

Daniel Smith: 2 BB, 2 HBP, RBI

Caleb Braithwaite: BB RBI

Keegan Wright: 2 SB

Tristan Dodds: BB, HBP

Malcolm Smith: HBP

Records: Meadowdale 5-12; Everett 6-12

Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Monday, April 28; 7 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 4-2

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, 2 RBI

Cian Harney: 2 for 3, 2B, 2R

Nate Brown: 2 fo 3, 2B, RBI

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Jack Gripentrog: winning pitcher, 6 IP, 9 H, 0 BB, 12 K

Liam Moore: save, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-4, 8-9; Shorecrest 5-4, 11-6

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.

Softball

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 11-1

Monroe offense highlights:

Scarlett Nagy: 2 for 4, 3B, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI

Tenny Oylear: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, RBI

Sophia Jeske: 1 for 3, 3 R

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Zoe De Mello: 2 for 3, 3B, R

Records: Monroe 10-5; Meadowdale 5-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Lake Washington; Saturday, April 26; 1 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 14-3

Snohomish offense highlights:

Abby Edwards: 4 for 5, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI

Kamryn Best: 2 for 2, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Jordyn Stokes: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R

Bri Reyes: 2 for 4, 2B

Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3, R, SB

Brielle Contreras: 2 BB, R

Hailey Taron: 2 BB, RBI

Lily Brewer: BB, SB

Records: Snohomish 10-5; Mountlake Terrace 7-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.