High school sports roundup: April 24, 2025

Boys Golf

Edmonds Cup

at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Team scores:

1. Meadowdale 319

2. Edmonds-Woodway 346

3. Lynnwood 376

4. Mountlake Terrace 389

Top individual scores:

1. Floyd Villanueva (Mea) 71

2. Tyler Looney (Mea) 80

3. Parker Luczyk (Mea) 83

4. Coleton Marshalek (EW) 84

T5. Ronin West (Mea) 85

T5. Sam Isaac (EW) 85

7. Benny Huerta (EW) 86

8. Connor McCloud (L) 89

T9. Kyle Bishop (Mea) 90

T9. Blayne Lupo (MT) 90

T11. Elijah Hershey (EW) 91

T11. Jason Davis (L) 91

13. Nate Yglesias (EW) 93

T14. Bryce Bowen (EW) 94

T14. Carter Huff (Mea) 94

Next match: Wesco South Tournament #5; Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Monday April 28; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

~~~~

Girls Golf

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 318-378

at Lynnwood Golf Course

Top individual scores:

1. Stacy Lee (L) 46

2. Isabella Ocampo (L) 47

3. Lindsay Curtis (EW) 49

4. Breanna Epp (EW) 50

5. Sophi Cordova (L) 51

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 30; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday April 29; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

~~~~

Track & Field

Cascade/Edmonds-Woodway/Mariner

at Everett Memorial Stadium

Boys team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 138.5-50.5

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 116-70

Mariner defeated Cascade 113.5-73.5

Girls team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 157-51

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 157-29

Cascade defeated Mariner 84-78

Click below for individual event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/572090/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood and Monroe; Thursday May 1; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett/Lynnwood/Meadowdale

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

No team results reported.

Click below to see individual event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/574947/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: 98th Annual A.C. Davis Invitational; Saturday April 26; 10:00 a.m. at Zaepfl Stadium (Eisenhower High School) in Yakima

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Goddard Stadium (Mariner High School)

Jackson/Kamiak/Mountlake Terrace

at Goddard Stadium (Mariner High School)

No results reported.

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Everett and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

~~~~

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 5-2

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Diamond Deyo (A) 6-1, 6-1

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Iris Suchan (A) 6-2, 6-1

Claire Yim (M) defeated Kara Glassman (A) 6-3, 6-0

Kyaiyah Un (M) defeated Morgan Anderson (A) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Aleah Barnett/Audrey Marsh (A) defeated Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) 4-6, 6-1, 10-8

Sophie Jean/Louis-Grace Farris (A) defeated Jacqueline Rochel/Jordan DuJardin (M) 6-3, 6-3

Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (M) defeated Brooklyn White/Ryli Marshall (A) 6-2, 6-3

Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday April 28; 3:30 p.m. at Totem Middle School