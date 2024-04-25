High school sports roundup: April 24, 2024

Boys Soccer

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 6-4-4, 6-5-4; Edmonds-Woodway 9-2-3, 10-2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Monday, April 29; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field

———

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 3-11, 3-12; Lynnwood 6-5-3, 6-6-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Stanwood; Monday, April 29; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1

Meadowdale goals:

Abdou Fatty

Maximo Falagan

Jeriel Dao

Meadowdale assists:

Cole More (2)

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-6-4, 4-7-4; Marysville Getchell 3-10, 4-10

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 29; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 13-1, 14-1; Mountlake Terrace 6-4-4, 6-5-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Tuesday, April 30; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Edmonds-Woodway 223 Lynnwood 223

Top 5 individual scores:

T1. Stacey Lee (L) 51

T1. Ava Rector (EW) 51

T3. Isabella Ocampo (L) 53

T3. Wei Wei Chao (L) 53

5. Reinna Mostrales (EW) 54

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, May 1; 3:00 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Softball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 17-3

Archbishop Murphy hitting:

Ari Dixon: 3 for 4, 2B, HR

Maliya Dixon: 3 H

Amaya Hernandez: 3 H

Archbishop Murphy pitching: Ari Dixon: 8 K

Lynnwood hitting:

Nyree Johnson: HR

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-9, 3-12; Lynnwood 1-10, 2-14

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 26; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale vs Edmonds-Woodway (postponed)

Rescheduled: Tuesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits