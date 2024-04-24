High school sports roundup: April 22-23, 2024

Monday, April 22

Boys soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 3-1

Mountlake Terrace goals: Nicholas Barushka, Lalo Guzman-Bart, Ash Jeffers

Mountlake Terrace assists: Ash Jeffers, Lalo Guzman-Bart

Records (league and overall): 6-3-4, 6-4-4; Stanwood 0-13, 1-13

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal: Alex Plumis

Edmonds-Woodway assist: Kincaid Sund

Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-4-2, 8-4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 9-1-3, 10-1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett defeated Meadowdale 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Everett 7-5-1, 7-6-1; Meadowdale 3-6-4, 3-7-4

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-3-2, 8-3-2; Lynnwood 6-4-3, 6-5-3

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday April 24; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-0

Odko Altangerel (L) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 4-6, 7-6, 6-4

Angela Grachev (MT) defeated Cece Camacho (L) 6-2, 6-2

Clara Loveless (MT) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles:

Davina Loekito/Ava Barias (L) defeated Tramanh Ho/Heran Legasse (MT) 6-2, 6-4

Adrianna Safasaua/Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Ahna Elsberry (MT) 6-0, 6-4

Jenna Oh/Abey Setala (MT) defeated Jen Phung/Melissa Mai (L) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Wednesday April 24; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 4-3

Singles:

Katelynne Wycoff (M) defeated Sophia Manabat (C) 6-0, 6-3

Yasmina Drissy (C) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-3, 7-5

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Audri Everett (C) 6-3, 6-2

Aki Sano (M) defeated Jaylynn Ho (C) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Laurene Bogne/Elana Scordamaglia (C) defeated Angela Tan/Kristen Neri (M) 6-3, 6-2

Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Ania Porte/Sophia Thigpen (C) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Eva Wagner/Inessa Dmitruk (C) defeated Alexis Nguyen/Helena Prayogo (M) 6-4, 6-7, 6-1

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 24; 3:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy vs Edmonds-Woodway

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Softball

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 11-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 6-2, 10-3; Lynnwood 1-9, 2-13

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 24; 4 p.m.

———

Tuesday, April 23

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 13-3 (6 innings)

The Hawks scored five runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth to complete a come-from-behind win at home over the Warriors.

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Ellie Gilbert: 4 for 4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Bri Reyes: 2 for 5, HR, R, 4 RBI

Charlotte Snook: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Evie Snow: 2 for 4, 2 2B, R, RBI

Delia Glover: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI

Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 4

Alyssa Brown: 2 for 4

Hailey Taron: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Chloe Parker: 2 R

Jordyn Stokes: R

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Amaya Johnson: CG 6 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Maddie Jones: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 1, RBI

Renee Riggins: BB, R, 2 SB

Catie Ingalls: BB, R, 2 SB

Taylor Layman: BB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 5-10; Edmonds-Woodway 3-6, 4-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday April 25; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Thursday, April 25; 4 p.m.

———

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 14-4

Meadowdale pitching:

Olivia Feistel: 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, ER, 6 BB, 4 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Mia Cantu: 3 for 4, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Hallie Weeks: 2 for 3, 2 2B, RBI

Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, SB

Olivia Brown: 1 for 3, 2B, R

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Mackenzie Kim: 2 for 3, 2 R

Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, R, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-3, 9-6; Shorewood 5-5, 9-7

Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Thursday, April 25; 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 5-0

The Warriors clinched their second consecutive Wesco 3A/2A South title with a shutout win over the Mavericks. Pitcher Lukas Wanke threw a complete-game two-hit shutout, walking four batters with seven strikeouts. It was the Warriors’ ninth shutout win of the season and they improved to 12-1 in league play and 15-4 overall.

The Mavericks fell to 7-6 in Wesco play and 10-9 overall. The two teams will conclude their regular season schedules against each other on Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching: Lukas Wanke: complete-game shutout, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, 2BB, R, 2 SB

Kohl Gruender:1 for 4, R, RBI

Luke Boland: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, R, SB

Thomas Shults: 3 BB, SB

Will Alseth: BB, RBI, SAC

Toshi Gilginas: 2 BB, R, RBI

Andreas Simonsen: BB, RBI

Finn Crawford: 2 BB

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: R

Meadowdale pitching:

Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 5 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 8 K

Cooper Kim: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K

Meadowdale hitting:

Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 3

Jayden Costa: 2 BB

Nolan Webster: BB, HBP

Andre Titus: BB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 12-1, 15-4; Meadowdale 7-6, 10-9

Next game: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 25; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 8-5 (9 innings)

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Owen Meek: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Jack Gripentrog: 3 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 K

Ethan Swenson: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, winning pitcher

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Talan Zenk: 3 for 5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB

Griffin Potter: 3 for 5, RBI, SB

Nolan Valdivia: 3 for 4, 2B, RBI

Jack Gripentrog: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI, SB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-3, 14-4; Cascade 1-12, 2-16

Next game: Cascade at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 25; 6 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Shorecrest pitching: Jake Lockwood: complete game shutout, 13 K

Shorecrest hitting:

Brooks Murray: 2 for 4, 2B, 3 RBI

Quinn Burnham: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI

Hudson Ekstrom: 2 for 4, R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-4, 14-5; Lynnwood 5-8, 6-13

Next game: Lynnwood at Shorecrest; Thursday, April 25; 6:30 p.m.

— Complied by Steve Willits