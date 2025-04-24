High school sports roundup: April 22, 2025

by Steve Willits Posted: April 23, 2025

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway boys varsity soccer senior forward and captain Alex Plumis (7) and Lynnwood junior defender Ammar Mohamed (14) battle for a header at midfield during the Warriors-Royals game Tuesday night at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warriors sophomore midfielder Benjamin Ikegami (1) looks to pass upfield as Royals junior forward Henrry Torres (11) works to muscle in.
Royals senior goalie and captain Hunter Licata (1) makes a high save early in the game.
Warriors junior goalie Daniel Abraham (0) looks back as a Royals penalty kick finds the back of the net.
Warriors senior forward Joey Dornay (10) steps in on Royals freshman forward Prince Charles (9) high in the Royals half.
Warriors senior defender Takumi Miyagi (3) passes upfield ahead of Royals junior midfielder Eduardo Montiel (15).
Royals junior midfielder Eduardo Montiel (15) heads the ball over Warriors senior defender David Salgado (18).
Royals junior forward Henrry Torres (11) works in front of Warriors senior midfielder and captain Ben Browne (6).
Royals senior midfielder and captain Kai Ahumada (3) and junior midfielder Eduardo Montiel (15) defend against Warriors senior defender David Salgado (18) deep in the Royals half.

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Lynnwood goals
Henrry Torres (2)

Lynnwood shutout goalkeeper:
Hunter Licata

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-5-1, 3-8-1; Edmonds-Woodway 4-3-2, 6-4-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 25; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lake Stevens; Friday April 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

~~~~

Meadowdale tied Mariner 2-2

Terrace sophmore Tyki Kobayashi slides to kick the ball away from an opponent.
Nicholas Barushka preforms a free kick against Shorewood opponents.
Junior Charles Bode runs to take possession for the Hawks after an opponent from Shorewood stumbles.
Ash Jeffers clashes with a Shorewood opponent for the ball.
Terrace junior Jayden Rincon passes the ball to teammate Ash Jeffers near the opposing goal.

Meadowdale goals:
Ian Stansberry (assist: Dixon Morales)
Maximo Falagan (assist: Abdou Fatty)

Records: Meadowdale 1-10-1; Mariner 2-6-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-1
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-2-1, 10-2,1; Mountlake Terrace 2-5-2, 3-7-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday April 25; 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:
Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Maddie Ashe (EW) 6-2, 6-0
Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-2, 6-2
Daniella Caparroso (EW) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-3, 6-3
Madeline Cruz (EW) defeated Camden Curtis (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:
Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Jenna Oh (MT) 6-2, 6-0
Ahna Elseberry/Sumaya Ali (MT) defeated Jenna Hodson/Juliette Mischel (EW) 1-6, 7-6 (7-2)
Alex Robles/Leia Anteneh (MT) defeated Simryn Gill/Aimee Shimooka (EW) 6-3, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Kamiak; Wednesday April 23; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday April 28; 4 p.m.

Baseball

Redmond defeated Lynnwood 12-2

Lynnwood offense highlights:
Savier Martinez Henrique: 1 for 1
Kevin Barsulto Martinez: 2 BB, HBP, R
Sergio Navarro: 2 BB, R
Owen Gill: BB, RBI
Ryder Bowman: BB, SB
Gavin Overstreet: 2 BB
Douglas McGuire: BB
Myles Triplett: SAC

Records: Redmond 11-7; Lynnwood 3-14
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 25; 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck at Lynnwood Golf Course

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday April 23; 3 p.m. at Battle Creek Golf Course

