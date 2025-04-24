High school sports roundup: April 22, 2025

Boys Soccer

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Lynnwood goals

Henrry Torres (2)

Lynnwood shutout goalkeeper:

Hunter Licata

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-5-1, 3-8-1; Edmonds-Woodway 4-3-2, 6-4-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 25; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lake Stevens; Friday April 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

~~~~

Meadowdale tied Mariner 2-2

Meadowdale goals:

Ian Stansberry (assist: Dixon Morales)

Maximo Falagan (assist: Abdou Fatty)

Records: Meadowdale 1-10-1; Mariner 2-6-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-2-1, 10-2,1; Mountlake Terrace 2-5-2, 3-7-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday April 25; 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Maddie Ashe (EW) 6-2, 6-0

Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Daniella Caparroso (EW) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Madeline Cruz (EW) defeated Camden Curtis (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Jenna Oh (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Ahna Elseberry/Sumaya Ali (MT) defeated Jenna Hodson/Juliette Mischel (EW) 1-6, 7-6 (7-2)

Alex Robles/Leia Anteneh (MT) defeated Simryn Gill/Aimee Shimooka (EW) 6-3, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Kamiak; Wednesday April 23; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday April 28; 4 p.m.

Baseball

Redmond defeated Lynnwood 12-2

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Savier Martinez Henrique: 1 for 1

Kevin Barsulto Martinez: 2 BB, HBP, R

Sergio Navarro: 2 BB, R

Owen Gill: BB, RBI

Ryder Bowman: BB, SB

Gavin Overstreet: 2 BB

Douglas McGuire: BB

Myles Triplett: SAC

Records: Redmond 11-7; Lynnwood 3-14

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 25; 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck at Lynnwood Golf Course

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday April 23; 3 p.m. at Battle Creek Golf Course