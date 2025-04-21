High school sports roundup: April 18-19, 2025

Friday, April 18
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis (2)
Christopher Hurr (1)
Joey Dornay (1)
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Oliver Zoloth (2)
Ryan Farrell
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
Isaiah Zabel
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-2-2, 6-3-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-4-2, 3-6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 2-0
No details reported
Records: Kamiak 5-4-2, Lynnwood 2-8-1
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 22; 7:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Katarina Moye (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Ahna Eisberry (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Jessica Saleska (S) defeated Tianahn Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Gaby Ramirez Cruz (S) defeated Mihn Grace Ngo (MT) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles:
Mari Brittle/Micah Crose (S) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Jenna Oh
Kiera Vega/Lilah Becker (S) defeated Camden Curtis/Leia Andeneh (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Ellie Keatly/Lauren Frohlich (S) defeated Anka Ariunsanhau/Sumaya Ali (MT) 6-1, 6-3
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Mariner; Monday, April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 22-5 (5 innings)
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Ella Bogren: 2 for 3, HBP, 2 R, 5 RBI
Payton Aldridge: 2 for 3, BB, HBP, 2B, 3 R, RBI
Olivia Feistel: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI
Madison Mitchell: 2 for 5, 2 R, 3 RBI
Samantha Martens: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI
Hallie Weeks: 1 for 1, 2 BB, 2 R
Zoe De Mello: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R
Olivia Lahrson: 2 BB, R, RBI
Sophia Billy: 2 BB, R
Shay Faasse: 2 BB, R
Arianna Lyon: 2 HBP, R, RBI
Isabella Vallez: BB, R
Meadowdale pitching:
Payton Aldridge: 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-2, 5-6; Lynnwood 0-6, 1-11
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 21; 6:30 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 18-7
Edmonds-Woodway offensive highlights:
Noa Gillespie: 4 for 5, 3B, 2 R, 5 RBI, SB
Ella Campbell: 4 for 5, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI, SB
Neva Cheeney: 2 for 5, 2B, R, 5 RBI
Catie Ingalls: 2 for 5, 3B, 3 R, RBI
Helena Marsh: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, SAC
Ellie Alderson: 2 for 5, 2 R, SB
Amari Davidson-Lee: 2 for 5, 2 R, SB
Charlotte Hupf: 1 for 3, 3B, R
Abby McCorvey: 1 for 4, HBP, R, SB
Audrey Sommer: 1 for 1, R, RBI
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Helena Marsh: 4 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 8 K
Ella Campbell: 3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Shorecrest offense highlights:
Ruari Hanrahan: 2 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB
Natalie Fernandez: 3 for 4, 2 R, 2 SB
Lilia Pomaika’I Pua Titiali’i-McKinnon: 2 for 3, 2B, R, 3 RBI, 3 SB
Jossalyn Acacio: 1 for 4, 2B, R, SB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 9-3; Shorecrest 1-7, 4-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 9-2
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, SB
Bri Reyes: 3 for 4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Evie Snow: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB
Haliey Taron: 2 for 4, R
Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 2, BB, R
Charlotte Snook: 1 for 4,
Ruby Gilbert: 2 BB, R
Olivia Brown: BB, R
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Amaya Johnson: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
Shorewood offense highlights:
Madelyn Schilpeeroort: 2 for 4
Charlotte Copacino: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R, RBI, SB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-3, 6-5; Shorewood 4-3, 9-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Monday, April 21; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Baseball
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 6-4
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-3, 10-5; Lynnwood 2-8, 2-13
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 11-3
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 8-2, 12-4; Meadowdale 2-8, 3-11
Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-3
No details reported
Records: Snohomish 9-6; Mountlake Terrace 6-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 19
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Liberty (Renton) 3-0
Seven different Edmonds-Woodway pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout as the Warriors defeated Liberty 3-0 at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.
Isak Haverlock, Will Alseth, Andrew Bau, Andreas Simonsen, Finn Crawford, Luke Boland and Aksel Forseth each pitched an inning in the non-conference win.
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Toshi Gilginas: 2 for 2, 2 SB
Lukas Wanke: 2 BB, R
Kaden Thomas: 1 for 2, R
Jesus Andrade Martinez: BB, R
Luke Boland: 1 for 1, BB, HBP, RBI, SB
Bennett Loeffler: 1 for 1, BB
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-6; Liberty 5-12
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Wednesday, April 23; 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Viking Classic
at Lake Stevens High School
Boys team scores:
1. Lake Stevens 162
2. Arlington 124.5
3. Wenatchee 78
4. Edmonds-Woodway 65
5. Eastmont 64
6. Lynden 60.5
7. Burlington-Edison 56
8. Emerald Ridge 40
Girls team scores:
1. Lake Stevens 164.5
2. Wenatchee 134
3. Emerald Ridge 87.5
4. Lynden 87
5. Eastmont 78
6. Arlington 67
7. Edmonds-Woodway 59
8. Burlington-Edison 11.5
Click here for individual event results.
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Cascade and Mariner; Thursday, April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
