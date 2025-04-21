High school sports roundup: April 18-19, 2025

Friday, April 18

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis (2)

Christopher Hurr (1)

Joey Dornay (1)

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Oliver Zoloth (2)

Ryan Farrell

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:

Isaiah Zabel

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-2-2, 6-3-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-4-2, 3-6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 2-0

No details reported

Records: Kamiak 5-4-2, Lynnwood 2-8-1

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 22; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Katarina Moye (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Ahna Eisberry (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Jessica Saleska (S) defeated Tianahn Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Gaby Ramirez Cruz (S) defeated Mihn Grace Ngo (MT) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles:

Mari Brittle/Micah Crose (S) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Jenna Oh

Kiera Vega/Lilah Becker (S) defeated Camden Curtis/Leia Andeneh (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Ellie Keatly/Lauren Frohlich (S) defeated Anka Ariunsanhau/Sumaya Ali (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Mariner; Monday, April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 22-5 (5 innings)

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Ella Bogren: 2 for 3, HBP, 2 R, 5 RBI

Payton Aldridge: 2 for 3, BB, HBP, 2B, 3 R, RBI

Olivia Feistel: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 5, 2 R, 3 RBI

Samantha Martens: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI

Hallie Weeks: 1 for 1, 2 BB, 2 R

Zoe De Mello: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R

Olivia Lahrson: 2 BB, R, RBI

Sophia Billy: 2 BB, R

Shay Faasse: 2 BB, R

Arianna Lyon: 2 HBP, R, RBI

Isabella Vallez: BB, R

Meadowdale pitching:

Payton Aldridge: 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-2, 5-6; Lynnwood 0-6, 1-11

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 21; 6:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 18-7

Edmonds-Woodway offensive highlights:

Noa Gillespie: 4 for 5, 3B, 2 R, 5 RBI, SB

Ella Campbell: 4 for 5, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI, SB

Neva Cheeney: 2 for 5, 2B, R, 5 RBI

Catie Ingalls: 2 for 5, 3B, 3 R, RBI

Helena Marsh: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, SAC

Ellie Alderson: 2 for 5, 2 R, SB

Amari Davidson-Lee: 2 for 5, 2 R, SB

Charlotte Hupf: 1 for 3, 3B, R

Abby McCorvey: 1 for 4, HBP, R, SB

Audrey Sommer: 1 for 1, R, RBI

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Helena Marsh: 4 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 8 K

Ella Campbell: 3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Shorecrest offense highlights:

Ruari Hanrahan: 2 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB

Natalie Fernandez: 3 for 4, 2 R, 2 SB

Lilia Pomaika’I Pua Titiali’i-McKinnon: 2 for 3, 2B, R, 3 RBI, 3 SB

Jossalyn Acacio: 1 for 4, 2B, R, SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 9-3; Shorecrest 1-7, 4-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 9-2

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Amaya Johnson: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, SB

Bri Reyes: 3 for 4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Evie Snow: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB

Haliey Taron: 2 for 4, R

Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 2, BB, R

Charlotte Snook: 1 for 4,

Ruby Gilbert: 2 BB, R

Olivia Brown: BB, R

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Amaya Johnson: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Shorewood offense highlights:

Madelyn Schilpeeroort: 2 for 4

Charlotte Copacino: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R, RBI, SB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-3, 6-5; Shorewood 4-3, 9-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Monday, April 21; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Baseball

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 6-4

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-3, 10-5; Lynnwood 2-8, 2-13

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 11-3

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 8-2, 12-4; Meadowdale 2-8, 3-11

Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-3

No details reported

Records: Snohomish 9-6; Mountlake Terrace 6-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 19

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Liberty (Renton) 3-0

Seven different Edmonds-Woodway pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout as the Warriors defeated Liberty 3-0 at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

Isak Haverlock, Will Alseth, Andrew Bau, Andreas Simonsen, Finn Crawford, Luke Boland and Aksel Forseth each pitched an inning in the non-conference win.

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Toshi Gilginas: 2 for 2, 2 SB

Lukas Wanke: 2 BB, R

Kaden Thomas: 1 for 2, R

Jesus Andrade Martinez: BB, R

Luke Boland: 1 for 1, BB, HBP, RBI, SB

Bennett Loeffler: 1 for 1, BB

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-6; Liberty 5-12

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Wednesday, April 23; 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Viking Classic

at Lake Stevens High School

Boys team scores:

1. Lake Stevens 162

2. Arlington 124.5

3. Wenatchee 78

4. Edmonds-Woodway 65

5. Eastmont 64

6. Lynden 60.5

7. Burlington-Edison 56

8. Emerald Ridge 40

Girls team scores:

1. Lake Stevens 164.5

2. Wenatchee 134

3. Emerald Ridge 87.5

4. Lynden 87

5. Eastmont 78

6. Arlington 67

7. Edmonds-Woodway 59

8. Burlington-Edison 11.5

Click here for individual event results.

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Cascade and Mariner; Thursday, April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium