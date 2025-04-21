High school sports roundup: April 18-19, 2025

by Steve Willits Posted: April 20, 2025

Friday, April 18

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0

Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Anglin (23) battles with Edmonds-Woodway senior David Salgado (18) and senior captain Ben Browne in a conference game at Edmonds Stadium on Friday, April 18. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Terrace senior keeper Lowell Wilkins (center) gets a fist on a Warrior kick to deflect it away from the goal.
Warriors’ senior Oliver Zoloth (4) collides with Terrace’s Thomas Dogol as they compete for possession of the ball.
Terrace’s Ash Jeffers fires a long-range shot at the goal.
E-W senior Christopher Hurr (17) celebrates his first-half goal.
Warrior keeper Isaiah Zabel (center) deflects away a Hawk corner kick.
Hawks’ keeper Owen Haverland gets a foot on a shot to keep E-W out of the goal in the second half.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis (2)
Christopher Hurr (1)
Joey Dornay (1)

Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Oliver Zoloth (2)
Ryan Farrell

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
Isaiah Zabel

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-2-2, 6-3-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-4-2, 3-6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 2-0
No details reported

Records: Kamiak 5-4-2, Lynnwood 2-8-1
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 22; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:
Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Katarina Moye (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Ahna Eisberry (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Jessica Saleska (S) defeated Tianahn Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Gaby Ramirez Cruz (S) defeated Mihn Grace Ngo (MT) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles:
Mari Brittle/Micah Crose (S) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Jenna Oh
Kiera Vega/Lilah Becker (S) defeated Camden Curtis/Leia Andeneh (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Ellie Keatly/Lauren Frohlich (S) defeated Anka Ariunsanhau/Sumaya Ali (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Mariner; Monday, April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 22-5 (5 innings)

Meadowdale offense highlights:
Ella Bogren: 2 for 3, HBP, 2 R, 5 RBI
Payton Aldridge: 2 for 3, BB, HBP, 2B, 3 R, RBI
Olivia Feistel: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI
Madison Mitchell: 2 for 5, 2 R, 3 RBI
Samantha Martens: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI
Hallie Weeks: 1 for 1, 2 BB, 2 R
Zoe De Mello: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R
Olivia Lahrson: 2 BB, R, RBI
Sophia Billy: 2 BB, R
Shay Faasse: 2 BB, R
Arianna Lyon: 2 HBP, R, RBI
Isabella Vallez: BB, R

Meadowdale pitching:
Payton Aldridge: 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-2, 5-6; Lynnwood 0-6, 1-11
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 21; 6:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 18-7

Edmonds-Woodway offensive highlights:
Noa Gillespie: 4 for 5, 3B, 2 R, 5 RBI, SB
Ella Campbell: 4 for 5, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI, SB
Neva Cheeney: 2 for 5, 2B, R, 5 RBI
Catie Ingalls: 2 for 5, 3B, 3 R, RBI
Helena Marsh: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, SAC
Ellie Alderson: 2 for 5, 2 R, SB
Amari Davidson-Lee: 2 for 5, 2 R, SB
Charlotte Hupf: 1 for 3, 3B, R
Abby McCorvey: 1 for 4, HBP, R, SB
Audrey Sommer: 1 for 1, R, RBI

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Helena Marsh: 4 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 8 K
Ella Campbell: 3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Shorecrest offense highlights:
Ruari Hanrahan: 2 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB
Natalie Fernandez: 3 for 4, 2 R, 2 SB
Lilia Pomaika’I Pua Titiali’i-McKinnon: 2 for 3, 2B, R, 3 RBI, 3 SB
Jossalyn Acacio: 1 for 4, 2B, R, SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 9-3; Shorecrest 1-7, 4-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 9-2

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, SB
Bri Reyes: 3 for 4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Evie Snow: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB
Haliey Taron: 2 for 4, R
Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 2, BB, R
Charlotte Snook: 1 for 4,
Ruby Gilbert: 2 BB, R
Olivia Brown: BB, R

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Amaya Johnson: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Shorewood offense highlights:
Madelyn Schilpeeroort: 2 for 4
Charlotte Copacino: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R, RBI, SB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-3, 6-5; Shorewood 4-3, 9-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Monday, April 21; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Baseball

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 6-4
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-3, 10-5; Lynnwood 2-8, 2-13
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 11-3
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 8-2, 12-4; Meadowdale 2-8, 3-11
Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-3
No details reported

Records: Snohomish 9-6; Mountlake Terrace 6-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Monday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 19

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Liberty (Renton) 3-0

Sophomore second baseman Kaiden Thomas records the final out a non-league game between Edmonds-Woodway and Liberty High Schools at T-Mobile Park Saturday. (Photos by Rob Simonsen)
Junior third baseman Finn Crawford gets in ready position.
Junior Aksel Foresth applies the tag at second base.
Junior centerfielder Toshi Gilganis tracks down the fly ball.
Senior Luke Boland makes the catch on an infield popout.
Junior Shortstop Andreas Simonsen tries to stop the steal in the second inning.
Junior Willam Alseth was one of seven pitchers to take the hill Saturday. The Warriors pitching staff threw a combined two-hitter in the 3-0 win.
Senior pitcher Isak Haverlock gets the start in Saturday’s game .

Seven different Edmonds-Woodway pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout as the Warriors defeated Liberty 3-0 at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

Isak Haverlock, Will Alseth, Andrew Bau, Andreas Simonsen, Finn Crawford, Luke Boland and Aksel Forseth each pitched an inning in the non-conference win.

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Toshi Gilginas: 2 for 2, 2 SB
Lukas Wanke: 2 BB, R
Kaden Thomas: 1 for 2, R
Jesus Andrade Martinez: BB, R
Luke Boland: 1 for 1, BB, HBP, RBI, SB
Bennett Loeffler: 1 for 1, BB

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-6; Liberty 5-12
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Wednesday, April 23; 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Viking Classic
at Lake Stevens High School

Boys team scores:
1. Lake Stevens 162
2. Arlington 124.5
3. Wenatchee 78
4. Edmonds-Woodway 65
5. Eastmont 64
6. Lynden 60.5
7. Burlington-Edison 56
8. Emerald Ridge 40

Girls team scores:
1. Lake Stevens 164.5
2. Wenatchee 134
3. Emerald Ridge 87.5
4. Lynden 87
5. Eastmont 78
6. Arlington 67
7. Edmonds-Woodway 59
8. Burlington-Edison 11.5

Click here for individual event results.

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Cascade and Mariner; Thursday, April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

