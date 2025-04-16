High school sports roundup: April 15, 2025

Boys Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-0
Mountlake Terrace High School junior Ash Jeffers runs to block a ball against Meadowdale High’s Ian Stansberry during the match between the two teams Tuesday, April 15 at Edmonds School District field. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Terrace’s Jaxon Anglin (23) takes the ball while teammate Nicholas Barushka (7) looks on.
Meadowdale senior Maximo Falagan heads downfield against the Hawks.
Meadowdale sophmore Dixon Morales (11) navigates through Terrace players.
The Hawks celebrate a third goal against Meadowdale in the second half of the game.

Mountlake Terrace goals:
Lalo Guzman-Bart (2)
Ash Jeffers

Mountlake Terrace assists:
Nicholas Barushka (2)
Lyric Dumancas

Mountlake Terrace shutout goalkeeper:
Lowell Wilkins

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-3-2, 3-5-2; Meadowdale 0-7, 1-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, April 18; 7:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, April 17; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorewood 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis
Ben Browne

Edmonds-Woodway assist:
Daniel Abraham

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-2-2, 5-3-2; Shorewood 5-1-1, 9-1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 2-0

Archbishop Murphy goals:
Kyler Phillips
Ivan Juarez

Archbishop Murphy assists:
Henry Fahey
Marco Herrera

Archbishop Murphy shutout goalkeeper:
Cameron Ilgenfritz

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-0-1, 8-0-2; Lynnwood 1-5-1, 2-7-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Friday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 196-216
at Lynnwood Golf Course, Par 33

Top individual scores:
1. Kari Petterson (Meadowdale) 44
2. Sadie Parker (Mountlake Terrace) 48
T3. Maija Jinneman (Meadowdale) 49
T3. Ella Zych-Breymaier (Mountlake Terrace) 49

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, April 17; 3 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 23; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 221-243
at Jackson Park Golf Course

Top individual scores:
1. Sadie Austad (S) 48
2. Julia Kang (S) 49
3. Ivy Ren (S) 51

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Wednesday, April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Singles:
Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Maddie Ashe (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Amelia Miller (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Micah Crose (S) defeated Daniella Caparroso (EW) 7-6, 6-1
Melinda Lee (S) defeated Tiffanie Ganzorig (EW) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:
Mari Brittle/Bridget Cox (S) defeated Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (S) 6-0, 6-1
Cally Webb/Addy Falkin (S) defeated Ava Oliver/Grace Fitting (EW) 6-2, 6-2
Poppy Swenson/Kendall Asay (EW) defeated Ellie Keatly/Lilah Becker (S) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

