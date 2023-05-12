High school sport roundup for May 11, 2023

Boys soccer
District tournament
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 4-0
The top-seeded Warriors punched their ticket to the state tournament with a win over the second-seeded Scots in a 3A District 1 consolation bracket game. Shorecrest will still have one more attempt to qualify with a winner-to-state/loser-out game against Mountlake Terrace on Saturday. Edmonds-Woodway’s next game will be in the state tournament, which begins on May 16.
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Victor Ibarra (2), Anand Raghu and Ben Hanson
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Ben Hanson (2), Isaac Pareno and Victor Ibarra
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper:
Gabriel Wilhelm
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 16-1-2; Shorecrest 15-3-1
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1
The fifth-seeded Bearcats earned a state tournament berth with a win over the 10-seeded Hawks. Mountlake Terrace will have one final chance to qualify for state with a winner-to-state/loser-out game against second-seeded Shorecrest on Saturday, May 13; 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
