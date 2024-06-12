High school seniors receive State Workforce Board scholarships

Three local students are among some 121 high school seniors and community and technical college students have been awarded the 2024 Washington Award for Vocational Excellence (WAVE).

This scholarship honors Washington’s top career and technical education students.

The students, by state legislative district, are Dannika Burke, Edmonds-Woodway High School, architecture and construction, 21st Legislative District; Jesus Guasch-Pereira, Mountlake Terrace High School, human services, 1st Legislative District; Kien Ba Trung, Mountlake Terrace High School, engineering and technology, 32nd Legislative District.

A committee of business, labor and education leaders selected winners through a highly competitive process. This year’s award pays up to $6,768 per year, for up to two years. Awards vary depending on tuition at the college attended by scholarship recipients, and other factors.

Many awardees are focused on careers that face ongoing labor shortages, including nursing, advanced manufacturing, education, information technology and more.

“The Washington Award for Vocational Excellence is a great investment for our state,” Workforce Board Co-Chair Gary Chandler says. “This scholarship helps students access good jobs and helps employers by adding more skilled workers to the workforce.”

“WAVE creates new opportunities for Washington students studying a variety of professions and skilled trades,” Workforce Board Co-Chair Larry Brown says. “These jobs are crucial for our state’s future success.”

Chandler and Brown also thanked Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature for adding an additional $500,000 to this year’s scholarship fund. Scholarships total $1,638,000 this year.

WAVE helps undergraduate students pay for tuition and other costs at Washington colleges, universities and private career schools. Career and technical education students from Washington high schools and public community and technical colleges are eligible to apply. The program is funded by the Washington Legislature.

The scholarship is administered by Washington’s Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board. The Washington Student Achievement Council manages distribution of the WAVE scholarship.