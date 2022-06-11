High school graduations continue June 16-20, and you can watch them via livestream too

The Edmonds School District continues its high school graduations June 16-20, and you can watch any of the ceremonies via livestream, thanks to Mountlake Terrace High School’s Visual Communications Club HBN.

According to club advisory and MTHS teacher Angelo Comeaux, Club HBN is a a student leadership organization offered through the high school’s career and technical education (CTE) program.

“As club advisor, I have decades of experience in live television production,” Comeaux said. “The current crew of students are dedicated to providing the best visual experience for all participants in this year’s events.”

Graduation ceremonies will be available on the club ‘s YouTube channel, HawkTvHBN. Each event will be live 15 minutes before the start of the ceremonies and will be posted for viewing after.

The Edmonds Heights K-12 ceremony, held June 3, is already available for watching. Here are the remaining high school graduations on the district schedule:

Thursday, June 16 – eLearning – 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Thursday, June 16 – Scriber Lake High School – 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Friday, June 17 – Lynnwood High School – 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Saturday, June 18 – Mountlake Terrace High School – noon at Edmonds Stadium

Saturday, June 18 – Edmonds-Woodway High School – 6 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Monday, June 20 – Meadowdale High School – 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium