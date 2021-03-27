High school football roundup for March 26, 2021

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-0

Shoreline Stadium

Shorewood junior quarterback Rahmutullah Salim completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Rory Swanson as time expired on the final play of the 1st half and that was all that Shorewood needed to pick up their first victory of the season on SHS senior night at Shoreline Stadium. The Hawks record drops to 0-4 and they return to Edmonds Stadium on Thursday night to take on Lynnwood in the final game of the season. Shorewood will wrap up their season against Shorecrest at Shoreline Stadium on Thursday in their annual Rotary Cup rivalry game.

Score By Quarter Final

Mountlake Terrace 0- 0- 0- 0 0

Shorewood 0- 6- 0- 0 6

Scoring Play:

SW- 2nd Quarter-0:00- Rory Swanson 31-yard pass from Rahmutullah Salim (kick failed)

Records: Shorewood 1-3; Mountlake Terrace 0-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Thursday April 1; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds Woodway defeated Lynnwood 56-7

Edmonds Stadium

Score By Quarter Final

Edmonds-Woodway 14 -7-28 -7 56

Lynnwood 7 – 0 -0 – 0 7

Scoring Plays:

EW- 1st Quarter-10:05-Steele Swinton 4-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 1st Quarter- 6:45- Steele Swinton 54-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

LW- 1st Quarter-2:50- Shawn Monan 8-yard pass from Julius Heudorf (Paul Holeman kick)

EW- 2nd Quarter-8:49- Ryan Fahey 23-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 3rd Quarter-6:29- Steele Swinton 4-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 3rd Quarter-6:09- Steele Swinton 8-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 3rd Quarter-2:25- Issac Wicks 19-yard pass from Alec Rust (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 3rd Quarter-0:21- Ryan Fahey 15-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias Kick)

EW- 4th Quarter-6:21- Nathanuel Marinez 8-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias Kick)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0; Lynnwood 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday April 1; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 1; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

—By Steve Willits