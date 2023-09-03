High school football 2023 opening weekend roundup

The opening weekend of high school football is complete; here are the results of Edmonds School District teams from week 1 of the 2023 season.
Meadowdale 44 – Shorecrest 6 (played Sept. 1 at Edmonds Stadium)
Shorecrest 0 6 0 0 – 6
Meadowdale 8 14 15 7 – 44
1st quarter scoring:
– Cameron Platt (Meadowdale) 29-yard TD pass to Victor Eicher; two-point conversion run attempt good
2nd quarter scoring:
– Kevin Vo (Shorecrest) 1-yard TD run; PAT kick no good
– Cameron Platt (Meadowdale) 14-yard TD run; two-point conversion run attempt good
– Cameron Platt (Meadowdale) 25-yard TD pass to Victor Eicher; PAT no good
3rd quarter scoring:
– Cameron Platt (Meadowdale) 8-yard TD run; two-point conversion run attempt good
– Avery Pelote (Meadowdale) 45-yard interception return for TD; Brian Mills PAT kick good
4th quarter scoring:
– Ethan Gibeault (Meadowdale) 23-yard TD run; Brian Mills PAT kick good
Meadowdale highlights:
Cameron Platt: 9 for 11 passing for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns. 14 rushes for 39 yards and 2 touchdowns
Partida del Rosario: 8 rushes for 34 yards
Victor Eicher: 7 catches for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns
Avery Pelote: 45-yard interception returned for a touchdown
Ashton Buchanan: 7 tackles
Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in Wesco League Polk Conference, 1-0 overall; Shorecrest 0-0 in Wesco League 3A South Conference, 0-1 overall
Meadowdale next game: versus Bellingham; Friday, Sept. 8; 5 p.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham
Marysville-Pilchuck 40 – Edmonds-Woodway 14 (played Sept. 1 at Edmonds Stadium)
Marysville-Pilchuck 7 14 16 3 – 40
Edmonds-Woodway 7 7 0 0 – 14
First quarter scoring:
– Joe Davis (M-P) 1-yard TD run; PAT kick good
– E-W 1-yard TD run; PAT kick good
Second quarter scoring:
– Joe Davis (M-P) 5-yard TD run; PAT kick good
– Joe Davis (M-P) 10-yard TD run; PAT kick good
– E-W 10-yard pass completion for TD; PAT kick good
Third quarter scoring:
– M-P downs E-W in own end zone for safety
– Joe Davis (M-P) 10-yard TD run; PAT kick good
– Luke Shoemaker (M-P) 21-yard TD pass to Marcus Gaffney; PAT kick good
Fourth quarter scoring:
– Alhagie Ceesay (M-P) field goal
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 0-0 in Wesco League South Conference, 0-1 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-0 in Wesco League North Conference, 1-0 overall
Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Kamiak; Friday, Sept. 8; 7 p.m. at Goddard Stadium in south Everett
Mountlake Terrace 34 – Jackson 6 (played Sept. 1 at Everett Memorial Stadium)
(For game story, photos and summary, click www.mltnews.com/prep-football-hawks-dominate-timberwolves-in-season-opener/)
Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in Wesco League 3A South Conference, 1-0 overall; Jackson 0-0 in Wesco League 4A Conference, 0-1 overall
Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish; Friday, Sept. 1; 8:00 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood at Mount Si, canceled (was scheduled for Sept. 1 at Mount Si High School)
Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in Wesco League 3A South Conference, 0-0 overall; Mount Si 0-0 in KingCo 4A Conference, 0-0 overall
Lynnwood next game: versus Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 8; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
— Compiled by Doug Petrowski and Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.