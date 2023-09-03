High school football 2023 opening weekend roundup

The opening weekend of high school football is complete; here are the results of Edmonds School District teams from week 1 of the 2023 season.

Meadowdale 44 – Shorecrest 6 (played Sept. 1 at Edmonds Stadium)

Shorecrest  0   6   0  0   6

Meadowdale  8 14 15  7 44

1st quarter scoring:

– Cameron Platt (Meadowdale) 29-yard TD pass to Victor Eicher; two-point conversion run attempt good

2nd quarter scoring:

– Kevin Vo (Shorecrest) 1-yard TD run; PAT kick no good

– Cameron Platt (Meadowdale) 14-yard TD run; two-point conversion run attempt good

– Cameron Platt (Meadowdale) 25-yard TD pass to Victor Eicher; PAT no good

3rd quarter scoring:

– Cameron Platt (Meadowdale) 8-yard TD run; two-point conversion run attempt good

– Avery Pelote (Meadowdale) 45-yard interception return for TD; Brian Mills PAT kick good

4th quarter scoring:

– Ethan Gibeault (Meadowdale) 23-yard TD run; Brian Mills PAT kick good

Meadowdale highlights:

Cameron Platt: 9 for 11 passing for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns.  14 rushes for 39 yards and 2 touchdowns

Partida del Rosario: 8 rushes for 34 yards

Victor Eicher: 7 catches for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns

Avery Pelote: 45-yard interception returned for a touchdown

Ashton Buchanan: 7 tackles

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in Wesco League Polk Conference, 1-0 overall; Shorecrest 0-0 in Wesco League 3A South Conference, 0-1 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Bellingham; Friday, Sept. 8; 5 p.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Marysville-Pilchuck 40 – Edmonds-Woodway 14 (played Sept. 1 at Edmonds Stadium)

Marysville-Pilchuck  7 14 16  3 40

Edmonds-Woodway  7   7   0  0 14

First quarter scoring:

– Joe Davis (M-P) 1-yard TD run; PAT kick good

– E-W 1-yard TD run; PAT kick good

Second quarter scoring:

– Joe Davis (M-P) 5-yard TD run; PAT kick good

– Joe Davis (M-P) 10-yard TD run; PAT kick good

– E-W 10-yard pass completion for TD; PAT kick good

Third quarter scoring:

– M-P downs E-W in own end zone for safety

– Joe Davis (M-P) 10-yard TD run; PAT kick good

– Luke Shoemaker (M-P) 21-yard TD pass to Marcus Gaffney; PAT kick good

Fourth quarter scoring:

– Alhagie Ceesay (M-P) field goal

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 0-0 in Wesco League South Conference, 0-1 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-0 in Wesco League North Conference, 1-0 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Kamiak; Friday, Sept. 8; 7 p.m. at Goddard Stadium in south Everett

Mountlake Terrace 34 – Jackson 6 (played Sept. 1 at Everett Memorial Stadium)

(For game story, photos and summary, click www.mltnews.com/prep-football-hawks-dominate-timberwolves-in-season-opener/)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in Wesco League 3A South Conference, 1-0 overall; Jackson 0-0 in Wesco League 4A Conference, 0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish; Friday, Sept. 1; 8:00 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood at Mount Si, canceled (was scheduled for Sept. 1 at Mount Si High School)

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in Wesco League 3A South Conference, 0-0 overall; Mount Si 0-0 in KingCo 4A Conference, 0-0 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 8; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— Compiled by Doug Petrowski and Steve Willits

