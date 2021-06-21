High school commencement 2021: Picture-perfect day for Mountlake Terrace HS seniors

More than 300 Mountlake Terrace High School graduates received their diplomas on a sunny Father’s Day at Edmonds District Stadium. The Sunday event marked the first time in two years that MTHS high school seniors have experienced an in-person ceremony, as last year’s was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Student speakers included Ander Streuli, selected by the honor society; Javier Guzman, selected by MTHS staff and Skyler Knight, chosen by the senior class. The valedictorians were Caden Alley, Grace Lane and Saloni Sanger. The salutorian was Jonas Rivera.

— Photos by Jonah Wallace