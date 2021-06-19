High school commencement 2021: Diplomas awarded to eLearning Academy graduates

Students received their diplomas Friday during commencement ceremonies Friday for the Edmonds School District’s eLearning Academy.

The graduation is the second of seven in-person ceremonies this weekend for Edmonds School District high schools.

The eLearning student speaker was Sarah Schneider. Principal Christy Frary also addressed the graduating class.

Based at College Place Middle School, the eLearning Academy offers support to students struggling in their current classroom setting, with more autonomy and flexibility with schoolwork deadlines.