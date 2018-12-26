High school athletes to play in Cleats v. Cancer showcase Dec. 29

1 of 3

Three local prep student athletes will get one last chance to show their skills on the gridiron before graduating next spring as the three have been selected to participate in the first-ever Cleats v. Cancer Senior Football Showcase scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 29, at French Field in Kent.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ JesseJames Martineau and Alex Paluck and the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors’ Capassio Cherry will play in the charity football game that will bring together approximately 120 high school seniors from around Washington State for the event.

Martineau is expected to take some snaps in the game at quarterback for the North All-Star team; Paluck will play on the offensive line while Cherry is expected to get some playing time at running back, both also for the North All-Star squad.

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to the Avery Huffman Defeat DIPG Foundation that raises awareness and funds for research to find a cure for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a form of brain cancer. The organizers of the game are also accepting donations via text at 41411, message “CleatsV”.

In addition to supporting a great cause, the game gives one last opportunity for uncommitted players to impress college scouts from around the area. Martineau and Paluck are still undecided as to if they will continue playing football at the next level while Cherry has committed to attending Central Washington University in Ellensburg and play for the Wildcats.

For more information on the Cleats v. Cancer Senior Football Showcase, follow the organization’s twitter account at https://twitter.com/CleatsV.

Prep Football: Cleats v. Cancer Senior Football Showcase, Dec. 29

North All-Stars vs. South All-Stars

Saturday, Dec. 29

French Field, Kent

1 p.m.

— By Doug Petrowski