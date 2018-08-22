High school athletes head indoors for practice Wednesday as smoky conditions persist

1 of 4

As smoke from regional forest fires continued to blanket the south Snohomish County area on Wednesday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks fall sports teams were all forced to retreat indoors. For some it was their third consecutive day without practicing at their normal outdoor venues.

Hawk football, girls soccer, boys tennis and girls swim teams all practiced inside Mountlake Terrace High School on Wednesday; football, girls soccer and boys tennis all took turns in the school gymnasium before making way for girls volleyball – the only high school fall sport played indoors under normal conditions – to practice in the late afternoon.

The Hawk girls swim team would normally use the Lynnwood Pool for its practices, but must share the facility with squads from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale; with other schools scheduled to use the pool on Wednesday, Terrace used the day for conditioning – the team ran laps throughout the hallways of Mountlake Terrace High School since running outdoors was not being allowed by Edmonds School District athletic department officials.

The district mandated that all sports team practices at Terrace, E-W, Lynnwood and Meadowdale High Schools be held indoors on Tuesday and Wednesday. Teams had been given discretion to practice outdoors on Monday if they preferred.

Moving practice inside the MTHS gymnasium proved most burdensome for the Hawk boys tennis squad. Coaches were able to set up two temporary nets, but that still left the team short of the normal numbers of four courts that they would regularly be using on the southeast corner of the school campus.

“I would normally be holding ‘challenge matches’ (to help determine the top four singles’ players),” said boys tennis Coach Alberto Ramirez on Wednesday. “I can’t do that in here.”

Despite not having a full field to work out on, Hawk girls soccer Coach Alvin Little didn’t mind moving his squad inside the gymnasium for his squad’s first practices of the season. “We are able to see who has true touches, no friction,” Little said, pointing to the gym’s freshly polished floor.

For football Coach Kelly Dougan adaptation was required in his practice plan to handle the more than 40 players in his program right now. The team used the large gymnasium (for running offensive drills), the smaller axillary gym (for defensive work) and the wrestling room (offensive and defensive line drills).

“It took us a couple of days to figure it all out,” Dougan said. “We had a good practice today (Wednesday).”

With clear and cool ocean air – and even some possible rain – expected to move its way into the Puget Sound region starting overnight on Wednesday, all Hawk practices are expected to return to their normal outdoor settings on Thursday.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski