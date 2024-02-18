Heroic Animal Helpers event for tweens at Lynnwood PAWS Feb. 22

Local animal nonprofit PAWS will be hosting an interactive class about the connections between humans and animals Feb. 22 from 4-5:30 p.m. The program, offered in partnership with Girl Scouts of Western Washington, will be at the PAWS Lynnwood office, 15305 44th Ave W.
Youth ages 11-13 can earn a Girl Scout Cadette Animal Helpers badge while learning how animals are helping people every day.
The cost is $18 per participant and registration is available here.
