Heroes’ Cafe receives $10K grant from Lynnwood Elks to help local veterans

Members of the Lynnwood Elks Lodge 2171 delivered some exciting news to attendees at the monthly Heroes Cafe luncheon Tuesday at Lynnwood’s New Life Church: The local Elks Lodge was able to secure a $10,000 Elks National Foundation grant to benefit local veterans.

The Heroes’ Cafe is a widespread network aimed at supporting veterans across South Snohomish County.

Heroes’ Cafe Director Gary Walderman said the grant will be a big help during upcoming Heroes’ Cafe-sponsored Veteran Stand Downs, which are designed to help homeless veterans or those with other significant needs. Among the items to be provided are gas and laundry cards, and vouchers for motels, clothing and haircuts, Walderman said.

