‘Heroes Among Us’ honored during Veterans Day event at Lynnwood Event Center

More than 200 people gathered at the Lynnwood Event Center Monday for the Heroes Among Us luncheon honoring the area’s veterans.

City and county leaders shared their in showing appreciation for the community’s veterans, including Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Snohomish County Councilmember and State Rep. Strom Peterson.

The keynote speaker was Mike Schindler.the CEO of Edmonds-based Operation Military Family. Schindler has authored three books, and was co-executive producer of the film It’s VUCA: The Secret to Living in the 21st Century.

Booths offered resources to veterans before and after the luncheon. They included:

– The Snohomish County Veteran Assistance Program

– The Department of Veterans Affairs

– Operation Military Family

– Gold Star Families of Washington

– Guitars for Vets

– Family Resource Home Care

– Vietnam Vets of America

– UW Department of Rehabilitation Medicine

The event was co-sponsored by The District and Seaview GMC.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett