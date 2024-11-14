‘Heroes Among Us’ honored during Veterans Day event at Lynnwood Event Center

Veterans stand at attention or place their hands over their hearts as the Color Guard presents the flags.
Veterans at the Vietnam Veterans of America booth chat with their fellow soldiers.
A service dog stands vigilant over his veteran.
During the luncheon, veterans and guests listened to speakers from local veterans organizations  and city and county government.
Mayor of Lynnwood Christine Frizzell thanks veterans and their families for their service.
County Councilmember and State Rep. Strom Peterson talked about the importance of the community supporting veterans after they leave military service.
Keynote speaker Mike Schindler spoke about ways the audience can find common ground with others.

More than 200 people gathered at the Lynnwood Event Center Monday for the Heroes Among Us luncheon honoring the area’s veterans.

City and county leaders shared their in showing appreciation for the community’s veterans, including  Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Snohomish County Councilmember and State Rep. Strom Peterson.

The keynote speaker was Mike Schindler.the CEO of Edmonds-based Operation Military Family. Schindler has authored three books, and was co-executive producer of the film It’s VUCA: The Secret to Living in the 21st Century.

Booths offered resources to veterans before and after the luncheon. They  included:

The Snohomish County Veteran Assistance Program

The Department of Veterans Affairs

Operation Military Family

Gold Star Families of Washington

Guitars for Vets

Family Resource Home Care

Vietnam Vets of America

UW Department of Rehabilitation Medicine

The event was co-sponsored by The District and Seaview GMC.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett

