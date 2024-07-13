Hermona Girmay of Edmonds crowned Miss Washington 2024

Hermona Girmay of Edmonds, who was named Miss Seattle in February, was crowned Miss Washington 2024 on July 6 at Capital High School Performing Arts Center in Olympia.

Girmay, who was born and raised in Edmonds, attended Holy Rosary School and graduated from Edmonds-Woodway High School.

According to a news release, Girmay is a 2023 cum laude and departmental honors graduate of the University of Washington, where she earned a bachelor of arts in public health-global health and completed a minor in bioethics. Girmay’s plans for graduate school are to complete a master of public health to further her career in health policy.

“Her Community Service Initiative, “SHECAN: Support Her Education, Change A Nation,” encompasses her 10-plus years of girls’ education equality activism inspired by her family’s journey to the United States as refugees,” according to the news release.

Girmay won preliminary awards for both evening gown and talent phases of the Miss Washington competition, after three days of competition including private interviews and health and fitness. She performed a vocal rendition of “Home” from the Broadway musical The Wiz.

Miss East Cascades Amber Pike was named first runner-up, with Miss Spokane Julia Zimny, Miss Greater Vancouver Kailey Herren and Miss Apple Valley Reagan Rebstock placing second, third and fourth runners-up respectively.

Girmay will compete for the title of Miss America 2025 next January.