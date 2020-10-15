Here’s where you can drop off your general election ballot anywhere in Snohomish County — plus voter registration reminders

With Nov. 3 general election ballots in the U.S. mail, as of Oct. 15, to registered voters, here are a couple of reminders.
First, here’s a list of all drop-box locations in Snohomish County, including those further afield in case you are out and about, as well as new drop-box locations according to the Snohomish County Elections and Voter Registration Office:
Arlington (near library)
135 N Washington Ave
Arlington, WA 98223
Bothell (QFC parking lot)
22833 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell, WA 98021
New Location in Brier
Brier (near City Hall)
2901 228th St SW
Brier, WA 98036
Darrington (near library/City Hall)
1005 Cascade St
Darrington, WA 98241
Edmonds (near library)
650 Main St
Edmonds, WA 98020
Everett (courthouse campus)
Rockefeller Ave and Wall St
Everett, WA 98201
Everett (Everett Mall – near Sears)
1402 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
Everett (EvCC – behind WSU bldg)
1001 N Broadway Ave
Everett, WA 98201
Everett (McCollum Park and Ride)
600 128th St SE
Everett, WA 98206
Gold Bar (Gateway Park)
5th and Orchard
Gold Bar, WA 98251
Granite Falls (near library)
815 E Galena St
Granite Falls, WA 98252
New Location in Index
Index (near Town Hall)
511 Ave A
Index, WA 98256
Lake Stevens (near boat launch)
1800 Main St
Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Lakewood (parking lot east of middle school)
16800 16th Dr NE
Marysville, WA 98271
New Location in Lynnwood
Lynnwood (Ash Way Park and Ride)
16327 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Lynnwood (in front of City Hall)
19100 44th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Marysville (behind City Hall)
1049 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270
Mill Creek (in turnaround near post office)
159th Pl SE and Mill Creek Blvd
Mill Creek, WA 98223
Monroe (near library)
1070 Village Way
Monroe, WA 98272
Mountlake Terrace (near library)
23300 58th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Mukilteo (near library)
4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Silvana (near Peace Lutheran Church)
1717 Ole Larson Rd
Silvana, WA 98287
Smokey Point (near Lowe’s)
3300 169th Pl NE
Arlington, WA 98223
Snohomish (near library)
311 Maple Ave
Snohomish, WA 98290
New Location in Snohomish
Snohomish (Glacier Peak High School parking lot)
7401 144th Pl SE
Snohomish, WA 98296
Stanwood (near library)
9701 271st St NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
New Location in Startup
Startup (near Event Center)
14315 366th Ave SE
Sultan, WA 98294
Sultan (near City Hall/library)
319 Main St
Sultan, WA 98294
Tulalip (near youth center)
6722 Totem Beach Rd
Tulalip, WA 98271
Woodway (near Town Hall)
23920 113th Pl W
Woodway, WA 98020
Second, a reminder that the deadline to register or update voter information online or by mail is Monday, Oct. 26. And the last day to do that in person is Nov. 3, at the County Elections Office in Everett. You can find more information on voter registration here.