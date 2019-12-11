Here’s more information about ESD bond measure on Feb. 11 ballot

The Edmonds School District is providing additional information on the $600 million construction bond measure before voters Feb. 11 to build two new schools, replace three others and cover the cost of other district-wide building improvements.

If approved, the bond would allow for a new middle school on the former Alderwood Middle School campus, a new elementary school near Lynnwood High School and the replacement of one middle and two elementary schools.

The bond would also cover the cost to complete the second phase of Spruce Elementary School’s renovations, as well as the construction of an Innovative Learning Center, which would serve as the new location for Scriber Lake High School and possibly other alternative learning programs.

You can learn more at the Q and A link, You can also check out the list of the 2020 Bond and Levy projects for each schoo herel.