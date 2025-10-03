Here’s how you can support veterans through golf equipment donations

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Eight years ago, longtime Edmonds resident Bill Moore founded a program to collect, recondition and redistribute golf equipment to veterans and their families. He has coordinated countless donations, ensuring that every item — big or small — finds a new purpose at the the American Lake Veterans Golf Course and Golf Equipment Rehab Center.

He is now turning over the program to Craig Nelson, longtime funeral director at Beck’s Funeral Home and also an Edmonds resident.

Located on the grounds of the Veterans Hospital in Lakewood, the American Lake Veterans Golf Course and Golf Equipment Rehab Center is dedicated to helping heal veterans and their families through the game of golf. This unique program provides a meaningful outlet for veterans, giving them the opportunity to enjoy golf while also engaging in the rewarding process of rehabilitating and reconditioning golf equipment.

By supporting this initiative — now under Nelson’s leadership — you are helping veterans return to a beloved pastime, fostering both physical and emotional recovery. If you have any unused golf items — whether it’s a full set, single clubs, balls, bags, carts, or any golf-related accessories — consider donating them. Every contribution makes a difference, no matter the size or value. You can also make a monetary donation.

The donation drop-off location continues to be Reliable Floors, 542 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. For more information, contact Craig Nelson at Craignelsonveteransgolfdonation@gmail.com