Here’s how to apply for free- and reduced-price school meals

The Edmonds School District serves approximately 2,300 breakfasts and 6,400 lunches each day to students in the district. About 35% of enrolled students qualify for free or reduced-priced meals. Families who qualify need to apply each year and are encouraged to turn in forms to begin or continue meal benefits.

To apply for free and reduced-price meals, click here.

Completed applications can be turned into any school or mailed to ESD Food Services, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA. 98036.

To purchase school meals, payments may be made online using the InTouch system. Students can still bring cash or write checks made out to Edmonds School District to be given to Food Service cashiers. To access the InTouch payment system, click here.

The district has upgraded its system to now send low meal balance and negative meal balance reminders in both English and Spanish through individualized voicemails, emails and text messages. Parents may choose which one or more ways they would like to receive these messages by making adjustments to the Skyward tool called Skylert. To access the Skylert help guide, click here.

Elementary students will continue to use the same computer setup with two pin pads capable of typing or scanning student numbers. The Food and Nutrition Services Department prints cards for elementary students from kindergarten to second grade. Older students should learn their number for faster service.

For secondary students, each cafeteria is now using Chromebooks for cashiering. The Chromebook has a scanner wand to read bar codes on ASB cards and 10-key pad for students to enter numbers.