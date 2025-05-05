Herencias Mexicanas dance performance at MLT Library May 10

Join Herencias Mexicanas, an Everett-based folklorico group, from 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m., Saturday, May 10 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.
Folklorico is more than just a performance—it’s a complex and meaningful art form that weaves together history, culture, and emotion. Experience a cultural connection that spans across ages and backgrounds.
This event is part of Sno-Isle Reads Together. The 2025 selection is Accordion Eulogies by Noé Álvarez. Discover additional Sno-Isle Reads Together events, including four opportunities to meet the author. Sno-Isle Reads Together is funded by the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation.
More information on the event can be found here.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
