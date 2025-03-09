Here is a snapshot of legislation that addresses housing and homelessness in WA state

Some bills that address housing and homelessness are still alive in the Washington State Legislature, but a deadline looms for them to stay alive in the current session.

March 12 is the last day for lawmakers to consider bills in the house of origin. This means bills must leave the chamber that lawmakers introduced them in by the end of the day or they’re considered dead for the year.

This year’s legislative session ends April 27. Other important dates can be found at leg.wa.gov/bills-meetings-and-session/session/.

Here’s a snapshot of seven bills – among many – that are still standing as of March 7.

Siting STEP housing

House Bill 1195 covers the siting of permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, indoor emergency housing and indoor emergency shelters – also known as STEP housing.

Under HB 1195, it would prevent Comprehensive Plans or development regulations from refusing or preventing STEP housing permit applications in any residential or commercial zones in most urban growth areas.

HB 1195 would require the state Department of Commerce to assist with a dispute resolution process between a city or county and a STEP housing project applicant or developer.

Commerce would be allowed to issue a noncompliance finding if dispute resolution was unsuccessful, if the city or county rejected a project permit or development agreement, or if the city or county enacted a zoning ordinance or development regulation preventing STEP housing.

According to a bill report, supporters say STEP housing plays an important role to help address homelessness. Those testifying as “Other” (rather than registering as in support or opposed) say the penalties mentioned in the bill, such as withholding sales tax from a city or county, are concerning.

Rep. Strom Peterson, a 21st District Democrat from Edmonds, sponsored the bill. Other legislators co-sponsoring it include two 32nd District Democrats from Shoreline: Reps. Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis.

Rent stabilization

HB 1217 would place a 7% cap on annual rent and fee increases. It gives tenants different types of protections when it comes to lease terminations, move-in fees, security deposits and late fees.

HB 1217 would require Commerce to create a virtual landlord resource center and to contract with a third party that can do a social vulnerability assessment on the impacts rent stabilization may have.

Those supporting HB 1217 say it would prevent “excessive rent increases” and let landlords raise the rent each year to invest in their property and make a profit, according to a bill report.

Those opposing HB 1217 say it wouldn’t increase housing supply, which would result in the state becoming “less competitive” than neighboring states when it comes to housing investment, according to the bill report.

Sen. Emily Alvarado (D-West Seattle) sponsored the bill. Other legislators co-sponsoring it include Peterson, 21st District Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self (D-Mukilteo) and Davis.

Parking requirements

Senate Bill 5184 would prohibit a city and county from requiring more than half of a parking space per residential dwelling unit and more than one parking space per 1,000 square feet of commercial space.

SB 5184 would also prohibit a city and county from requiring any minimum parking requirements for affordable housing, senior housing and housing for people with disabilities, among other types of housing.

According to a bill report, supporters say it would increase housing supply by updating “outdated and archaic” parking requirements. Opponents say parking requirements should be decided by local governments that understand their community’s needs.

Sen. Jessica Bateman (D-Olympia) sponsored the bill. Other legislators co-sponsoring it include 21st District Sen. Marko Liias (D-Edmonds) and 32nd District Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline).

Transit-oriented housing

HB 1491 would require cities to allow new residential and mixed-use development around certain public transit stations. It would require Commerce to manage a program to give cities tools they need to implement transit-oriented development requirements.

Supporters of HB 1491 say it helps make it possible for developers to build new housing around frequently used transit areas, according to a bill report. It would make communities more affordable and help cut pollution.

Opponents say the bill has requirements that may discourage developers from building, and that mandatory affordability requirements can decrease the chances of getting more housing.

Rep. Julia Reed (D-Seattle) sponsored the bill. Other legislators co-sponsoring it include Ryu, Davis and Peterson.

Regulation of public property

HB 1380 would require local laws that regulate sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property to be objectively reasonable to time, place and manner.

HB 1380 also allows a person to bring a lawsuit against a city or town for injunctive or declaratory relief to challenge a law that regulates sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property.

The bill, in part, is in response to the 2024 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that permits local governments to enforce anti-camping and anti-sleeping ordinances, and that those ordinances are not “cruel and unusual punishments” as per the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

According to a bill report, supporters say it protects the rights of people experiencing homelessness. Opponents say the bill will result in “unnecessary litigation,” which can take away from resources that could go toward reducing homelessness.

Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) sponsored the bill. Other legislators co-sponsoring it include Peterson.

Mobile dwellings

HB 1443 would permit a city or county to allow up to two mobile dwellings per residential lot if certain requirements are met. A mobile dwelling is defined as a “tiny house on wheels,” according to a bill report.

Those supporting HB 1443 say mobile dwellings create immediate and affordable housing. It can give people experiencing homelessness a dignified housing option, according to the bill report.

Those who testified as “Other” for HB 1443 say mobile dwellings raise concerns about water and sewer issues, according to the bill report. There is also a chance they may not meet Department of Health guidelines.

Gregerson sponsored the bill. Other legislators co-sponsoring it include Peterson.

Lot splitting

Under HB 1096, cities that are required to comply with middle housing requirements must include a process for those interested in dividing a property into smaller lots. The lots would be subject to all existing and local laws, including the state building code.

According to a bill report, supporters say it would increase the housing supply. Opponents say this bill may pose a risk to areas with high population density and limited water supply.

Rep. Andrew Barkis (R-Olympia) sponsored the bill. Other legislators co-sponsoring it include Ryu.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





