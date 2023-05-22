Here are the latest campaign finance reports for local races

Now that the candidate filing has closed for the 2023 primary and general elections, we again will be providing regular updates from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records, and more.

The information below reflects candidates who have either filed with the PDC or who have filed for election but not yet filed with the PDC. (More information on other local races is available on the PDC website).

City of Mountlake Terrace campaign financials as of 05-20-2023 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. WAHL, BRYAN (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 05-20-2023 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. CARIN CHASE (I) DIRECTOR DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details NICHOLAS LOGAN DIRECTOR DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details NANCY KATIMS (I) DIRECTOR DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 05-21-2023 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Candidate information DEANA KNUTSEN (I) Commissioner Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details BOB MEADOR Commissioner Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details KARIANNA WILSON (I) Commissioner Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details MARK LAURENCE Commissioner Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

* NOTE: The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.