Here are the latest campaign finance reports for local races

Posted: May 21, 2023 6

Now that the candidate filing has closed for the 2023 primary and general elections, we again will be providing regular updates from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records, and more.

The information below reflects candidates who have either filed with the PDC or who have filed for election but not yet filed with the PDC. (More information on other local races is available on the PDC website).

City of Brier campaign financials as of 05-21-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt More information on candidate
DEREK HAMILTON
City Council Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
VALERIE ROSMAN (I)
City Council Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
CHRISTOPHER ROMAN YOUNG
City Council Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
DAVID MARLEY
City Council Pos 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
KEVIN DAVIS
City Council Pos 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
HISHAM (SHAM) OTHMAN
City Council Pos 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
KRISTIN BIGOFF
City Council at large $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
DANIEL ALLEN
City Council at large $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
City of Mountlake Terrace campaign financials as of 05-20-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
WAHL, BRYAN (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

 

Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 05-20-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
CARIN CHASE (I) DIRECTOR DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
NICHOLAS LOGAN DIRECTOR DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
NANCY KATIMS (I) DIRECTOR DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 05-21-2023
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Candidate information
DEANA KNUTSEN (I)
Commissioner Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
BOB MEADOR
Commissioner Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
    KARIANNA WILSON (I) Commissioner Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
MARK LAURENCE
Commissioner Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

* NOTE:   The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.  

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME