Herbert Plummer Ranton: Celebration of life Oct. 4

Herbert Plummer Ranton

Went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 26, 2025, in Edmonds Washington. Just 10 days before his 91st birthday.

Herb died due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease which he suffered from for over 5 years.

Herb was born September 5, 1934, in Moxee, Washington to Herbert John and Mabel Kate Ranton. The youngest of 9 children.

Herb married Janida Jane Olson in 1958. They were married for 46 years.

Herb is survived by his two daughters and sons in law, Rene (Dale) Sutton, Janna (Chris) Kinnear, 7 grandchildren, Amanda, Kirsey, Lyssa & Bradley Sutton; Jonathan, Matthew & Justin Kinnear. 5 great grandchildren, Lexi, Maci, David, Isaac and Cadence. Numerous nieces and nephews. Also, his sister-in-law Connie (Ralph) Seekins and brother-in-law Roger Olson.

Herb worked for his brother Fred in auto repair, at a gas station, William O. McKay Ford, Clough and ended his mechanic career with his own business for more than 35 years, Ranton Automotive, which he ran out of his home.

For the last 3 and a half years Herb has lived at Rosewood Courte in Edmonds, a memory care home where he was well loved by all the staff.

Herb was very active with Gideons International for decades. Support 7 was an organization that was very important to Herb. He took pride in caring for their vehicles.

Herb is preceded in death by his parents, all 8 of his siblings and his wife, Janida (2004).

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Westgate Chapel (22901 Edmonds Way) in Edmonds on Saturday, October 4th at 1pm. The most important thing in Herb’s life was his relationship with Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, any monetary donations can be made to Gideons International or Support 7.