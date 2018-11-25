Henry Heerschap photography exhibit opens Dec. 1 at Mountlake Terrace Library

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Henry Heerschap Photography Exhibit for the month of December at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Heerschap is a Seattle native and has lived in Shoreline for the past 26 years. His work reflects his deep Northwest roots. His photographic first love is landscape, both the grand landscape and smaller, more intimate scenes. He is especially drawn to flowing and still water. He also enjoys documenting old cars, buildings and other reminders of bygone days.

Infrared photography is one of his favorite genres. He has several cameras that have had the infrared blocking filter removed from the digital sensor. This changes the kind of light reaching the sensor, making the camera more sensitive to the infrared light spectrum. Plants and foliage whiten and skies and water go dark. While he occasionally processes color infrared images, Henry prefers converting to black and white to emphasize the shapes and textures of the subject.

Over the past decade, his work has won awards and has sold at the Arts of the Terrace in Mountlake Terrace, the Edmonds Arts Festival, the Shoreline Arts Festival, the Kenmore Arts Fair, the Evergreen State Fair, and the Washington State Fair in Puyallup. He has had his work shown in galleries in Seattle and San Diego.

To see more of Heerschap’s work, visit www.henryheerschap.com, or you can contact him at [email protected] or 206-719-1782.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community. The show runs through December 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.