Hemlock State Brewing to participate in 10th annual Washington Beer open house Feb. 29

Hemlock State Brewing in Mountlake Terrace is one of 135 breweries statewide that will be participating in the 10th annual Washington Beer Open house from noon-5 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 29.

Sponsored by the Washington Beer Commission, the Washington Beer Open House is designed to give customers a behind-the-scenes look at some of Washington’s most innovative breweries, talk to the brewers themselves, discover new breweries, try unique craft beer creations, and meet some new craft beer-loving friends.

Hemlock State –which opened in MLT last spring — plans to have its head brewers available on the hour from noon to 5 p.m. to talk beer, and discuss what customers are home-brewing, troubleshoot and answer questions.

Visit washingtonbeer.com for a map, list of activities, and other information.