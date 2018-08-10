Hemlock State Brewing to move into Arbor Village on 56th Avenue West

A new brewery is on its way to Mountlake Terrace.

Hemlock State Brewing Company has just signed a lease for units 300 and 400 in the Arbor Village development at 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest. The brewery was formerly run out of an owner’s garage in Shoreline.

Hemlock is operated by three partners: Mark Dunford, Jerret Botch and Michael Ernst. They have been in business since 2012 but steadily increasing demand has had them working to expand the business for the past 18 months.

The plan is to build out the Arbor Village corner space into a brewery and taproom with some limited food options. They may have rotating food vendors or food trucks and will encourage patrons to order food from nearby restaurants. The tap room will be family-friendly and will have a mix of bar and table seating as well as some outdoor seating on the sidewalk.

–Story courtesy NextMLT