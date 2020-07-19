Hemlock State Brewing to begin offering wine

Thanks to new state legislation, Hemlock State Brewing is adding wine to its menu.

Under SB 5006, microbreweries can receive an annual endorsement to sell Washington wines by the glass. The law limits breweries to include three wines to their menus. The law also allows wineries to sell beer by the glass.

“We had always wanted to have wine available, but until this law was passed we weren’t able to,” said Hemlock co-owner and head brewer Michael Ernst.

Starting next week, Hemlock State will start to sell a local white, cabernet sauvignon and either another red or rosé. Ernst added that the brewery may rotate wines out to allow for more future selections.

Wines will be available at the brewery by Wednesday or Thursday. An official announcement will be made on the brewery’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

–By Cody Sexton