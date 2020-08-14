Hemlock State Brewing moves outdoors

For more than a year, the owners of the Hemlock State Brewery have been working to provide outdoor seating. Thanks to a new business permit, the local brewery is able to do so.

To help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state last month imposed new restrictions on brewery taprooms, preventing indoor alcohol consumption and limiting them to only selling beer and cider to go.

In response, the City of Mountlake Terrace created a temporary outdoor use permit to help impacted restaurants, retail and other businesses.

Since Hemlock moved to its current location in Arbor Village, the owners have been lobbying their landlord, Afco & Sons, to allow patio seating. However, they have been unsuccessful until now.

“The landlord signed our city outside seating application, which has now been approved by the city,” said co-owner and head brewer Michael Ernst.

–Photo courtesy of Hemlock State Brewing