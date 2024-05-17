Help wanted: Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Worker

Town of Woodway

Job Description

Position: Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Worker

Reports To: Public Works Director

Direct Reports: None

Employment Type: Temporary Employee, hourly non-exempt position

The Town of Woodway, located just north of the King/Snohomish County line, is accepting applications for a full-time Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Worker. Seasonal positions are hired for approximately four months and are not eligible for health coverage. This position usually works Monday through Friday – scheduled hours are negotiable. Must have a valid WA driver’s license.

Salary and Benefits Information

Hourly pay will be $20-$25 DOE. Benefits include sick leave per the Washington State Sick Leave regulations, PFML coverage, and a 457(b) plan in lieu of Social Security.

Visit www.townofwoodway.com for application information. Position open until filled. EEOE.

The department will contact candidates who are to be scheduled for an interview. Upon successful completion of a departmental interview, a driving abilities assessment will be conducted prior to candidates being offered seasonal employment with the Town.

General Responsibilities

This is a temporary position (semi-skilled labor). Duties performed will vary depending on area of assignment as well as tasks performed during peak season activities. Based on assigned area, duties will include daily maintenance and clean-up of grounds and facilities, construction, utilities, and/or street maintenance activities.

Examples of Job Duties

Parks Maintenance and Operations

• Performs general maintenance and cleanup duties including daily maintenance and clean-up of grounds and facilities as well as other assigned areas.

• Responsible for daily area set-up and preparations for normal operations and special events.

• Performs a variety of tasks requiring manual labor such as painting, hand digging, landscape installation and maintenance including turf areas, trees, flower beds, and shrubbery.

• Uses standard hand tools (screwdrivers, saws, hammers, shovels, pitch forks, rakes, blowers, weed-eaters, and walk behind mowers) in performance of assigned duties.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Public Works Maintenance and Operations

• Performs a variety of skilled and semi-skilled tasks such as building maintenance, HVAC filter replacement, inventory, washing equipment and fleet vehicles.

Qualifications

• Must possess a valid Washington State Driver’s License.

• Must be able to pass the Town’s driving abilities assessment.

• Seasonal laborer positions will require that candidates be 18 years of age by date of application.

• High school diploma or GED preferred.

• Previous experience in daily grounds and facilities maintenance and cleanup, construction, utilities and/or street maintenance is preferred.

Work Environment

The physical demands and characteristics of the work environment described here are representative of those occurring in the performance of the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is frequently required to stand, walk, sit, kneel, bend, or climb; and to use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or controls; and talk or hear. The employee must be able to lift up to 25 pounds on a frequent basis; lift 25 to 50 pounds on an occasional basis; and lift and or move 50 to 100 pounds with assistance. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

This position regularly works outside in various weather conditions. The employee frequently works near moving mechanical parts and is frequently exposed to vibration. The employee may be exposed to physical hazards from mechanical and electrical equipment and also will sometimes work in hazardous areas under hazardous conditions. The employee occasionally works in traffic and in high, precarious places and is occasionally exposed to fumes or airborne particles, toxic or caustic chemicals, and the risk of electrical shock and radiation. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate to loud.

NOTE: The duties listed above are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to the position. The job description does not constitute an employment agreement between the employer and employee and is subject to change by the employer as the needs of the employer and requirements of the job change.

The Town of Woodway is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to race, creed, color, sex, national origin, age, marital status, sexual orientation, or the presence of a non-job-related condition or disability.

— Sponsored by the Town of Woodway