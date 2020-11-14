Help wanted: Legal Administrative Assistant

Sanders Law Group in downtown Edmonds is seeking a Legal Administrative Assistant to join our team who can bring enthusiasm, skill and initiative to our small elder law firm. The ideal candidate will exhibit high standards, excellent communication skills, and have an ability to take initiative, and prioritize daily tasks. A strong ability to take charge and meet tight deadlines will ensure your success in this multi-faceted role.
Responsibilities:
- Handle and coordinate active calendars
- Schedule and confirm meetings
- Assist Attorneys upon request
- Draft legal documents and pleadings
- Provide ad hoc support around office as needed
- Provide receptionist services
- Prepare invoices and handle client payments
Qualifications
- Strong interpersonal, customer service and communication skills
- Ability to multitask
- Cool under pressure
- Experience in CLIO and/or Quicken a bonus
- Proficient in Microsoft Office suite
To be successful in this role you will need to be able to multi-task; be comfortable with programs such as adobe, Microsoft word, and excel; be extremely detail oriented as well as highly organized; and approach everything with a positive, can-do attitude. If you feel that you have the skills and experience for this position, please apply at info@sanderslawgroupnw.com.