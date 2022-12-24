Help wanted: Groundskeeper

306270″>
Qualifications:
• Landscape maintenance (1 year preferred)
• Hardworking, positive attitude, and enjoys working in a creative team environment
• Ability to multi-task, excellent communication skills, and adapt to changing priorities and schedules
• Capable of performing heavy physical labor, including lifting to 50 pounds
• Knowledge of commonly used practices and procedures within the landscape field
• Driver’s license required
Job Responsibilities:
• Perform general landscape maintenance such as mow, trim, shear, weed
• Operate and maintain power equipment and hand tools, including power mower, trimmer, blower, and other equipment to perform various maintenance duties
• Sweep/blow walkways and leave areas in a clean and orderly condition.
• Perform additional duties and projects as assigned.
Up to $25.00 per hour depending on experience.
If you feel you meet these qualifications, please email to schedule an interview. Thank you.
Sponsored by P.R.I.M.E.
