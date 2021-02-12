Help wanted: Front Desk Administrative Assistant

INSURANCE OFFICE

Front Desk Administrative Assistant. Must be proficient with Office 365 and basic online procedures. Will be responsible for general office tasks and assisting agents with insurance processing. Not a remote position, full 40-hour week in office. Appropriate safety measures are in place. For the right candidate, this position offers a foot in the door with the potential of advancement and growth. Training is provided as are excellent medical benefits.

Contact Sandy McDonald: sandy@mcdonaldmcgarry.com