Help wanted: Edmonds law firm seeks office assistant

OFFICE ASSISTANT

This is an exciting full-time opportunity for someone who would like to join the team of a successful solo law practice in downtown Edmonds. We work exclusively with estate planning and estate administration clients.

Prior legal experience is not required. However, estate planning or estate administration experience is a plus. The candidate must be organized, with strong attention to detail and communication skills. The candidate must also be conscientious, honest, professional and caring with clients. Computer and word-processing skills are required.

Sound Estate Planning provides a competitive compensation package. We also provide medical and dental benefits and, after one year of full-time employment, a 401(k) and profit-sharing plan.

If you are interested in this position, please email a cover letter and resume to val@soundestateplanning.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Sound Estate Planning, PLLC

152 3rd Ave. S., Ste 107, Edmonds, WA 98020

Office 425-967-7287

www.soundestateplanning.com

— Sponsored by Sound Estate Planning, PLLC