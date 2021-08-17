Help wanted: Deputy Clerk-Treasurer/Permit Technician, Town of Woodway

The Town of Woodway is now searching for skilled, detail-oriented, and enthusiastic administrative professionals for the Clerk’s Office/Building Department. We have an opening for 1 FTE – either a full-time Deputy Clerk-Treasurer/Permit Technician or a half-time Deputy Clerk-Treasurer and a half-time Permit Technician. These positions are the primary public contacts at Town Hall and perform a broad range of day-to-day front office operations including customer service, records requests, billing & receipting, and permit processing. Please visit our website for the detailed ads, job descriptions, and application instructions.

— Sponsored by the Town of Woodway