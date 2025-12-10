Help wanted: Assurance Manager in Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Assurance Manager – Edmonds, WA

Become an Assurance Manager (Real Estate and Asset Management) at Eide Bailly in Edmonds, WA! This hybrid position involves leading complex audits, mentoring staff, and managing client relationships with integrity. Ideal candidates hold a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, have 5+ years of public accounting audit experience, and possess a valid CPA license. You’ll enjoy a competitive salary ($118,000–$145,000), excellent benefits, and a collaborative environment focused on growth and support. Candidates must be authorized to work in the U.S. without visa sponsorship. Eide Bailly is committed to equal opportunity and fostering a culture of authenticity and career advancement. Apply online here or contact Brittany Laws, Sr. Talent Acquisition Specialist blaws@eidebailly.com

— Sponsored by Eide Bailly