Help us build it, part 4: All the ways you can contribute to nonprofit community news   

As part of our vision for nonprofit news in South Snohomish Community (which I discussed in my column last week), we are seeking contributions from our readers. But before you get out your wallet, be assured that your donation can take many forms.

Yes, we will be asking readers to support local news financially if they are able. And the good news is, now that we are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, that donation – whether from a personal or corporate source — is tax deductible. But you can also support us in other ways. Those attending our nonprofit launch June 29 at the Lynnwood Event Center (remember to reserve your ticket here) will have a chance to share ways they would like to help us grow this news organization. Opportunities range from participating in focus groups to helping us cover the news – by submitting news tips, story ideas or photos. Perhaps you have an idea for a regular column you’d like to write? Maybe your club is hosting an event and you have a photo to share? There are so many ways to help us better cover South Snohomish County, and we invite you to be part of that.

We are also committed to broadening our coverage of communities that are traditionally underserved by the local news media. We are working with the Vida Agency, an Edmonds-based multicultural communications firm, to develop a strategy for engaging all of South Snohomish County in building this nonprofit news organization.

Creating a nonprofit news organization also means we are looking to the future. South Snohomish County is growing rapidly and that is creating many complex issues for our communities to address – from public safety to housing to infrastructure to education. News coverage of those issues is more critical than ever, but it takes a robust community news organization to do that work. MNNN is perfectly positioned to fill that role, with three publications serving communities that already share many connected resources, including a school district, a fire authority, a college, a hospital district, two public facilities districts, a public library system and Snohomish County government.

We have a 14-year history of serving these communities with trusted news through My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. And now that we are community-owned, we believe the entire South Snohomish County community will rally around this quality, local news source to secure its future forever.

Be sure to RSVP for our official launch event June 29 – and help us build it!

— By Teresa Wippel, President and CEO

My Neighborhood News Network

P.S. Thanks to our launch sponsor, Coastal Community Bank!