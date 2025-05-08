Help Stamp Out Hunger: Leave food by your mailbox May 10

On Saturday, May 10, residents have a simple but powerful opportunity to help fight hunger in their community, by leaving a bag of non-perishable food next to their mailbox. As part of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, local letter carriers and food bank staff will collect these donations to help stock the shelves of local food banks.

Now in its 32nd year, Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest one-day food drive. Each year, it brings together postal workers, food banks, and generous neighbors across the country to support families experiencing food insecurity.

To participate, community members can leave a bag of non-perishable food items — such as canned soup, pasta, rice, cereal or peanut butter — next to their mailbox before mail delivery on Saturday, May 10. Letter carriers will collect the donations during their usual routes, ensuring every contribution goes directly to the shelves of local food banks. While plastic donation bags were delivered to mailboxes last week, participants are welcome to use any bag for a food donation.

Whether it’s a single can or a full bag, every donation makes a difference.