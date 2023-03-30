Help inform highway maintenance work through WSDOT online open house

Patching potholes, replacing damaged guardrails and clearing snow and ice are just some of the dozens of tasks performed by Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance teams. The agency is inviting the public to comment, beginning Thursday, March 30, on highway maintenance activities through an online open house.

People who use the state highway system are invited to provide feedback on their experiences by ranking their satisfaction and perceived highway maintenance priorities. The information gathered will help the agency identify improvements and maintenance needs for the next five years.

WSDOT oversees approximately 18,700 lane miles, 3,300 state bridges and 120 miles of dedicated bike lanes across the state.

WSDOT Highway maintenance satisfaction online open house information

When: Thursday, March 30 to 11:59 p.m., Monday, April 17

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/maintenance-survey/

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest drive-in Wi-Fi hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

“Maintenance activities on state highways are ranked based on safety, asset preservation, environmental stewardship, legal requirements and aesthetics,” said Maintenance Policy Manager Andrea Fortune. “The public’s input on our road crews’ work activities like patching potholes, snow and ice removal, vegetation management and litter will be helpful to our agency in determining how the public views the significance of those important tasks.”

The feedback helps inform priorities based on available funding and safety goals.

According to WSDOT, highway maintenance work is prioritized and measured through a statewide accountability process based on funds allocated to the department by the state Legislature. WSDOT will share the online open house results with the public.