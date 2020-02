Have you hit a “brick wall” with your genealogy research? You can get free help from experienced researcher Caroll Budny this Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

There are four 45-minute appointments open for a one-on-one session to help you with your research.

To reserve your spot, call 425-775-6267 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday.