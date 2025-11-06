Help an American hero: Donate during Nov. 11 fundraiser to train service dogs for veterans with PTSD

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Mountlake Terrace American Legion Post 234 makes it easy to show your appreciation for veterans of war this Veterans Day. The Post is holding a fundraiser for Northwest Battle Buddies at the Diamond Knot Brewpub in Mountlake Terrace from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11. Post members will be on hand accepting cash donations, and the brewpub will donate a portion of proceeds from food orders made between noon-4 p.m. Diamond Knot is located at 5602 232nd St. S.W.

Northwest Battle Buddies is a nonprofit organization that trains service dogs for vets with debilitating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Each dog is trained intensively for at least five months before being matched with a vet in need. Although the training costs $25,000 per dog, vets receive them at no charge – in part thanks to funds like those being raised at the Diamond Knot.

The transformative benefits of a service dog are priceless for a vet dealing with PTSD and what often results in social isolation. Similar to medical alert dogs, a service dog detects adrenaline spikes during a veteran’s anxiety or fear episodes, enabling them to interrupt nightmares, panic attacks and flashbacks. The dogs’ abilities and loyal companionship help give many veterans a sense of confidence and security that has been eroded by PTSD.

“You can’t believe how impactful these service dogs are,” said Tom Smith of Edmonds American Legion Post 66 and an organizer of its fundraising this Veterans Day. “These dogs have saved marriages. When you’ve got PTSD you just shut down and that can be really hard for a couple.”

“Every dollar raised today brings us closer to helping another veteran in need. $50 helps cover training costs for one day, and $100 provides essential supplies for a service dog,” Smith said. “Let’s honor their service by funding the care they now need. Together, we can help veterans reclaim their confidence, independence and peace.”

“We couldn’t do this without the support and generosity of donors and organizations like the American Legion,” said Shannon Walker, CEO and founder of Northwest Battle Buddies. Since its inception in 2012, the organization has trained and matched 300 dogs to veterans in need. “We’re so grateful to the people who have a heart for our American heroes.”





