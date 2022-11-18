Help a senior in need this holiday season by donating to Homage Senior Services

Social isolation, despair and unfit living conditions affect many seniors living in the City of Lynnwood.

Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, has created a gift guide to spread hope this holiday season for area seniors in need.

“The majority of people receiving our services live on limited incomes, are frail and are in need of critical assistance that helps them maintain their health, independence and quality of life,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “A small donation of $35 makes a large impact. It means access to mental health counseling for a senior or four full days of meals and lifesaving services for someone, and door-to-door transportation to and from a critical medical appointment for other seniors in our community.”

Each year, more than 25,000 individuals benefit from Homage’s core programs in food and nutrition, health and wellness, home repair, social services and transportation.

Various levels of donations will provide nourishing meals, safe transportation, mental health services and so much more for area seniors.

Help a senior receive mental health services.

Depression is common among older adults but is not a normal part of aging. Without proper treatment, depression can quickly become debilitating and dangerous. For $35, you can provide mental health counseling to a senior.

Help provide a care package for a grandma and child.

For a retired grandma on a fixed income, becoming the primary caregiver for her grandchild can be overwhelming. Your gift of just $50 can provide a grandma with a care package filled with tea, candles, a journal, lotions, coloring books, crayons, socks and so much more.

Help feed a hungry senior.

This winter, one out of every eight seniors will face hunger. You can give the gift of nourishment to a senior this holiday season. For every $8, you can provide a full day of meals and lifesaving services to a senior in need.

Help keep a senior safe with reliable transportation.

Having reliable, safe and affordable transportation is essential, especially for a senior living in a rural area. Your gift of just $35 means a senior will receive caring door-to-door service to and from a critical medical appointment.

Help a senior through a crisis.

For a senior on a fixed income without any family, an emergency can be devastating both financially and emotionally. Often many seniors have to make impossible decisions – whether to spend precious dollars on food, medical expenses or housing. This winter, you can show a senior love and compassion by helping during an emergency.

Click here to view the the full Homage Donation Gift Guide.