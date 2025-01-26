Heck on wheels: Unicycle riders entertain crowd at basketball half-time show

The crowd at Friday’s boys basketball game between Mountlake Terrace and Meadowdale High Schools got a unique halftime treat as unicycle riders from Brier Elementary School zipped around the MTHS gym floor. Students rode on unicycles with one or more tires, with some unicycles having up to three wheels stacked on top of one another. They also performed choreographed routines.
— Photos by Craig Parrish
