Heating and space heater safety tips from state fire marshal

During the coldest months of the year, home heating equipment kicks into high gear. Space heaters are most often responsible for home heating equipment fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). In a 2022 NFPA report, an average of 45,800 home heating fires occurred each year between 2015 and 2019, resulting in 480 civilian deaths, 1,350 civilian injuries, and $1 billion in property damage.

In Washington state from 2018 to 2022, 4,392 fire incidents totaling over $36 million in damage occurred from heating, which includes both central and portable heating units.

When comes to heating, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone to practice safety:

– Have furnaces inspected and serviced once a year by a qualified professional.

– Keep items that can burn at least 3 feet away from a furnace, fireplace, or space heater.

– If you smell gas, whether natural or propane, leave the building and call 911 immediately.

– When using a space heater, turn off the heater when you go to bed or leave the room.

– Purchase and use space heaters that have an automatic shut-off if tipped over.

– Space heaters should be plugged directly into a power outlet, and no extension cords or power strips should be used. Do not plug anything else into the same circuit as the one using for a space heater.

– Ensure space heaters are placed on a solid and flat surface.